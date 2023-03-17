Home » Investing Articles » At £1.54, can the Rolls-Royce share price go any higher?

At £1.54, can the Rolls-Royce share price go any higher?

A 121% rise in the Rolls-Royce share price in less than six months has been nothing short of breathtaking. Can shares soar even further?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LSE: RR) share price traded at only 66p as recently as the November just gone. Since then, the share price has climbed all the way up to £1.54. That’s a stunning 121% leap and puts the company as the top riser on the FTSE 100 this year.

The question then: can it go higher? Well, one detail that didn’t escape my attention is that the share price is still down over 60% from all-time highs. That’s a golden opportunity if the stock could return to previous highs. Here’s how I reckon it will pan out.

A British success story

Rolls-Royce has been nothing short of a British success story. Between 2003 and 2013, the company’s share price shot up a staggering 1,701% and investors who held a position in the UK-based aerospace and defence firm were handsomely rewarded.

Even today, the brand is one of the most prestigious and recognisable worldwide. Business Insider put Rolls-Royce in its top 10 companies, ranked by reputation along with Rolex, Disney, and Lego.

While the name is perhaps more associated with luxury cars, which are made by a different company (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is owned by the BMW Group), the FTSE 100 stalwart derives much of its revenue from its civil aerospace division, where it manufactures and provides aftermarket care for aero engines. And this is where the trouble began. 

Eye-watering debt 

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic brought a sudden halt to air travel. This was a disaster for Rolls-Royce as revenue went down but obligations didn’t go away. The company had running costs and needed to pay them. 

2018201920202021
Underlying revenue£15.1bn£15.5bn£11.4bn£10.9bn
Debt£(312)m£1,242m£4,021m£5,155m

The data shows that the company built up an eye-watering debt pile to keep the lights on. And clearing that debt will be the first step to an increase in share price.

Can the share price go higher?

So this brings us to the present day. International travel is getting back to normal so revenues are up, and the company’s recent earnings showed it was getting a handle on its debt. Here’s what those figures for debt and revenue look like if we add 2022.

20182019202020212022
Underlying revenue£15.1bn£15.5bn£11.4bn£10.9bn£12.7bn
Debt£(312)m£1,242m£4,021m£5,155m£3,348m

Revenue and debt both look healthier. And this explains why the share price jumped 42% last week after earnings. 

The bad news? The debt was paid off with the help of the one-off £1.5bn sale of ITP Aero. While it’s good to know that debt repayment is a priority, selling off assets is not a sustainable way to reduce debt.

A strong brand and increasing revenue tells me that the share price will go higher in the long run, probably returning to all-time highs in the next few years. But I don’t think it will be a quick process.

Earnings per share sits at only 2p. If we compare that to the share price of £1.54 we get a price-to-earnings ratio of 77. That’s an expensive valuation compared to the FTSE 100 average of around 14, and means I won’t be rushing to invest myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £10K in an ISA to earn £60 a month passive income

| Harvey Jones

This week's stock market volatility looks like a great opportunity to generate passive income from FTSE 100 income stocks

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Growth Shares

Should I buy Meta stock right now?

| John Choong

Meta stock has made a remarkable recovery after an eye-watering 2022. With the shares up 125% from their bottom, now…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy today

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these big dividend payers could be some of the best shares to buy in…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Is the banking crisis giving me a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have had taken a hit from the banking crisis but I think its strong capital position makes this…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £5,100 in this FTSE 100 stock for £200 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 100 stock recently re-joined the UK's blue-chip index. Our writer outlines how he would invest in the company…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Why Centamin is my best penny stock

| Andrew Mackie

Seeking out cheap penny stocks to buy, Andrew Mackie explains what a likely rising gold price could mean for the…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After hitting 52-week lows, is now the time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's in the bullish camp with regards to Scottish Mortgage shares, despite the recent tumble lower.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Why Blackrock expects lower share prices ahead 

| Kevin Godbold

The world’s largest investment manager just owned up to being ‘underweight’ regarding stocks in developed markets. Will prices fall?

Read more »