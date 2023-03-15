Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Diageo shares at £34 and hold them forever?

Should I buy Diageo shares at £34 and hold them forever?

Diageo shares have moved sideways for the last 12 months. So is now a great time to snap up this high-quality FTSE 100 stock and hold it indefinitely?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares have flatlined over the past year. That’s pretty disappointing considering the FTSE 100 roared above 8,000 points to reach a new all-time high a few weeks ago.

The index has since pulled back, but remains 3% higher than it was this time last year. Yet the Diageo share price remains grounded.

So, is this an excellent opportunity for me to buy the stock today?

A forever-type stock

I think Diageo is an ideal investment to hold in any economic circumstances and forever.

Fund manager Nick Train

One in every 10 pints served in a London pub or bar in 2022 was a pint of Guinness. That was a new record for Diageo’s second-biggest selling brand. And last month, the company raised prices by 12% on its draught beer range, including Guinness.

This tells me a couple of things. One, Diageo owns many unique brands, such as Guinness, that are increasingly popular. And two, the company has pricing power. It can raise prices without harming sales — as and when it needs to — in order to preserve profit margins.

The spirits giant owns over 200 brands sold in more than 180 countries. I’d struggle to walk five yards down any supermarket drinks aisle without encountering a Diageo-owned brand. Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Gordon’s, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, Baileys. The list goes on.

And it recently acquired Don Papa, a super-premium dark rum from the Philippines.

This combination of instantly recognisable brands and pricing power makes Diageo a buy-and-hold-forever stock for me.

Bright future

The company reported its interim results back in January, covering the six months to 31 December. Net sales were up 18% year on year to £9.4bn. This was driven by both healthy organic net sales growth (+9.4%) and favourable impacts from booking revenue in a strong US dollar.

There was growth across all regions, with overall earnings per share (EPS) increasing 15.2% to 98.6p. This metric should trend higher as management continues to sanction further share buybacks. Fewer shares outstanding means a higher EPS figure.

One concern though was that Diageo’s North American sales slowed to just 3% growth, which was less than analysts anticipated. This is the firm’s largest market by far, so there’s a risk overall sales could underwhelm if US consumers continue to tighten their belts.

However, the company is positioned to win long term. Rising global wealth, particularly in China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, should continue to drive sales growth.

Plus, nearly 60% of its revenue now comes from premium or super-premium brands. Management thinks this global ‘premiumisation’ trend is still in its early days — a tantalising prospect for shareholders.

A buying opportunity

The stock now has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 20. I don’t think that’s a ridiculous valuation for such a high-calibre enterprise with many years of profitable growth ahead of it.

Additionally, Diageo has increased its dividend for over 20 years now. I only see shareholder payouts increasing from here, though that’s not guaranteed. The dividend yield today stands at 2.3%.

When I look across my own portfolio, there aren’t many businesses I’m more confident about long term than Diageo. It remains one of my biggest holdings. And if it wasn’t already, I’d make it so today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

AJ Bell investors are buying these UK stocks! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have proven extremely popular with retail investors of late. Should I buy these UK stocks for…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Does the BT stock fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| John Fieldsend

A further 4% fall in recent days puts BT stock down 86% from all-time highs. Is now finally the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Avacta share price dip a buying opportunity?

| James J. McCombie

I would buy Avacta at its current share price if I was comfortable with the risk inherent in its developmental…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares: a rare chance to earn an exceptional passive income stream?

| Charlie Carman

Vodafone shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Is now a good time for our…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Can these 10 FTSE 100 shares stand the test of time?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks these FTSE 100 shares could still be here decades from now. So why aren't they all on…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Why my grandkids will thank me for buying this penny stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a penny stock from the lithium exploration sector that he feels could have multi-decade demand and…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1,000 in Moonpig shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Mark Tovey

Moonpig shares have dropped by two-thirds since the online retailer went public in 2021. But is the low stock price…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »