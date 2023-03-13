Home » Investing Articles » Should investors buy this FTSE 250 home renovator for returns and growth?

Should investors buy this FTSE 250 home renovator for returns and growth?

Consumer discretionary spending may be dropping, courtesy of inflation, but this FTSE 250 stock continues to deliver double-digit growth.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the cost-of-living crisis placing pressure on household budgets, investing in a FTSE 250 home renovator may seem like a strange idea. After all, discretionary spending isn’t exactly at the top of the priority list right now. And with a recession looming, that may not change for quite some time.

But as crazy as it sounds, this may be creating a long-term tailwind for Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN). Let’s take a closer look.

One of the best FTSE 250 stocks to buy now?

With rising interest rates to combat inflation, mortgages are getting more expensive. Households on variable-rate loans are already feeling the pain. And affordability is increasingly dropping for families seeking to buy a new property.

But as a side effect, people are staying put for longer. In the last decade, the average time spent in a purchased property has been steadily dropping. With near-zero interest rates, mortgages were cheap. And as household wealth and home prices increased, families regularly upgraded to larger properties.

Now that house prices are plateauing and inflation is decimating spending power, this behaviour seems to have largely stopped.

As such, with houses being kept longer than initially anticipated, renovation is gaining popularity, even in the current economic climate. That’s terrific news for Howden Joinery, which specialise in designer fitted kitchens, among other products.

Looking at its 2022 results, revenue continued to grow by double-digits versus a year ago. And compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales are ahead by 46%. With profits on the rise, dividends are following suit, increasing by 5.6% to 20.6p per share, reaching a yield of around 3%. To top things off, management has also announced a £50m share buyback, rewarding long-term investors even more.

Needless to say, things seem to be going surprisingly well for this FTSE 250 home renovator business.

Risks may intensify

While sales and profits are still trending up, margins are starting to show signs of weakness. Operating profitability dropped from 19.2% to 17.9% over the last 12 months, due to a 12% hike in expenses. On closer inspection, this increase in capital outflow stems from rising input costs, namely raw materials and energy.

Management has offset this impact through product price hikes. However, this pricing power isn’t as strong as anticipated. Given the current economic conditions, that’s hardly surprising. But margins may get squeezed even further if a recession rears its ugly head.

This pressure may also be amplified by the group’s growing £665.3m pile of lease liabilities which behave similarly to debt. Why? Because they incur interest expenses that are set to rise in line with interest rate hikes by central banks.

But with £308m of cash on the balance sheet, Howden Joinery should have little trouble meeting its financial obligations. And with the long-term demand for kitchen renovations remaining intact, this FTSE 250 business seems to be a lucrative source for dividends and growth today. That’s why I’ve already added it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Howden Joinery Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 REITs I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these REITs could help to supercharge the dividend income I receive in the coming years. Give me just…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 banks just got smashed! Here’s why I’m buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the FTSE 100 was dragged down by banking stocks at the end of last week and…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 top stock to buy without hesitation in this latest FTSE sell-off

| Kevin Godbold

I’m watching this FTSE company like a tiger ready to pounce. The lower the stock goes, the more attractive it…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Banks crash. Stock markets fall. I’m buying cheap stocks

| Harvey Jones

This looks like being a volatile week for global shares. It may also prove an opportunity to add a few…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Mark Tovey

I've found two stocks to buy that I believe can keep growing revenue in the current environment. For me, the…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Why a stock market crash could be good news for my ISA

| Charlie Carman

A stock market crash could be on the horizon. Our writer explains why this could be a rare investment opportunity…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying these FTSE 100 stocks! Should I join them?

| Royston Wild

UK share investors have been piling into these FTSE 100 stocks in recent days. Does this suggest they're too good…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Why tax matters for the Harbour Energy share price

| James Beard

Tax is often ignored when analysing results. But our writer explains why he thinks it will determine the future direction…

Read more »