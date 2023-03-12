Home » Investing Articles » Is now a good time to buy UK shares?

Is now a good time to buy UK shares?

UK shares look fundamentally cheap relative to global peers. Our writer considers if now could be the best time to load up.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares have lagged their US counterparts over the past decade. For instance, the FTSE 100 managed a total return of 84% over the past 10 years.

That’s dwarfed by the 158% achieved by the US-based S&P 500. The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 managed an even more impressive 336%.

Part of the reason for this is due to the stocks that make up these indexes. The Footsie includes many financials, resources, and industrial shares. It includes few technology stocks. In contrast, many of the global tech giants are listed on the US indexes.

And the technology sector has performed very well over the past decade, boosted by low interest rates and ample liquidity from the US Federal Reserve.  

Time to shine

The UK has also suffered from much uncertainty and disruption after leaving the European Union. And one thing that stock markets don’t like is uncertainty.

But is now the time for UK shares to shine? It certainly feels like it to me. A lack of interest by international investors has left British stocks feeling particularly unloved.

That creates an excellent opportunity to buy cheap Footsie stocks, in my opinion. One measure I use to value investments is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE).

This is an improved version of the price-to-earnings ratio because it compares a stock’s price to its inflation-adjusted 10-year average earnings. I’d say it offers a more accurate picture of stock valuation.

Right now, I calculate the FTSE 100 CAPE as 16. That’s still below its long-term average of around 18. It’s also considerably below the S&P 500’s CAPE of 29.

With the Footsie looking undervalued, which shares should I consider?

The checklist

As a long-term investor, I’m keen on companies that I think will survive and thrive over many years.

More specifically, there are some criteria that I want my shares to have.

For instance, I look for a sustainable and strong competitive advantage. This is what Warren Buffett refers to as a moat. It could be a superior technology, patent, or brand.

Next, I prefer to see growing sales and earnings over many years. Although this is ideal, it won’t always be possible. Even some of the best companies are somewhat cyclical, and earnings can swing higher and lower.

One metric that I always look at when searching for quality shares is return on capital employed (ROCE). This ratio is commonly used by veteran investor Terry Smith. It calculates how efficiently a business can turn capital into profit. Generally, I prefer to see ROCE over 15%.

Finally, my ideal stocks must have a strong balance sheet. I like to see low levels of debt and high levels of free cash flow.

Which UK shares?

Several Footsie shares fulfil my checklist. But if I had spare cash right now, I’d load up on fashion retailer Next, mining giant Rio Tinto, and luxury goods business Burberry.

Although the near term is uncertain, these are high-quality businesses that should thrive over many years. But even in the long term, very little is certain. That means I’d need to monitor my holdings to ensure they continue to meet my criteria.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 top stocks to buy in a market sell-off

| Stephen Wright

A stock market sell-off could be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity. Stephen Wright is making note of the stocks he’d like…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

NIO stock: a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

NIO stock has had a calamitous fall since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Could investing in this beaten-down growth…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

6.1% dividend yield! A FTSE 250 stock to buy & hold until 2030

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m searching for bargain passive income opportunities to buy today. And this high dividend yield stock may be set to…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Why Taylor Wimpey could be one of the best value stocks to buy today

| Roland Head

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey looks well prepared for a tough market. Roland Head thinks this 7% yielder could be a good…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Moderna shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Moderna shares would have been a good investment two years ago, and takes a closer…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane believes finding the right kind of shares to hold for the long term could help him build a…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 stock I’d put 100% of my money into

| Charlie Carman

Investing 100% of my money into a single stock is a very high-risk strategy. But, if I went all in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett bought this stock last week! Should I?

| Stephen Wright

According to a recent filing, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental Petroleum shares. With price unmoved, should Stephen Wright do…

Read more »