Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares to hold for the coming decade?

Should I buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares to hold for the coming decade?

Christopher Ruane identifies two FTSE 100 shares he thinks have strong long-term commercial prospects. So why isn’t he buying them now?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elevated view over city of London skyline

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What makes for a good business? It can be hard to tell. Past success might help boost a company’s market capitalisation, meaning it gets promoted to the FTSE 100 index of leading shares. But not all FTSE 100 shares keep doing well in the long run.

How many investors now recall former members such as Dalgety and MFI Furniture?

Even when buying blue-chip shares for my portfolio, I do not just look at past performance but also consider future prospects. For example, does a company operate in a business area with a competitive advantage that could help it do well for a decade or more? That fits with my approach as a long-term investor.

Here is a pair of FTSE 100 shares I think could still be reporting sizeable profits a decade from now.

Diageo

As the owner of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Diageo (LSE: DGE) has quite a lot going for it. I expect demand for alcoholic beverages to remain high over time. Owning unique brands means Diageo can retain customers by offering something unique. The premium nature of many Diageo brands gives the producer pricing power, which can help its profitability.

Indeed, in the first half of its financial year, the company reported a 17% year-on-year increase in profits to £2.3bn. It has raised its dividend annually for more than three decades.

There are possible risks. Younger consumers are buying less alcohol than previous generations. That could hurt sales and profits. But I think the business model is excellent and will hopefully continue to work well for the long term.

Tesco

Perhaps even more than Diageo, I see Tesco (LSE: TSCO) as operating in a market set to stay large. People need to eat, so the UK’s fundamental grocery market is resilient.

But while grocery retailing is a high-volume (“pile ‘em high”) business, price competition can mean it offers low (“sell ‘em cheap”) profit margins. Diageo turned over £22.4bn last year and made a post-tax profit of £4.4bn, but at Tesco, the equivalent numbers were £61.3bn and £1.5bn. In other words, Tesco’s net margin of 2.5% was just over a sixth of Diageo’s 14.8%.

Given the low margins in grocery, scale helps. As the UK’s largest retailer, Tesco is well-positioned to benefit from its size. But it also risks too. Inflation can eat into those already thin margins. Digital competition could pull shoppers away from stores.

Tesco’s large customer base, well-established digital operation and famous brand may help it turn some such threats into opportunities. I do not see it as an exciting business, but a solid one I expect can do well in the coming decade.

Should I buy?

However, just because a business could do well in the long term does not on its own make me want to invest in it. I also need to consider the share price. Overpaying even for a great business can be unrewarding.

Diageo shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. That makes them too costly for my tastes. Tesco is not much cheaper, with a P/E ratio of 21.

I like both of these FTSE 100 shares. But their current valuations are unattractive to me. So I would not buy either for my portfolio at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

With a 5% dividend yield, are SSE shares worth buying today?

| Roland Head

The SSE share price has performed strongly since November, but Roland Head is cautious and warns that the dividend is…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks that interest rates are likely to rise faster than investors are expecting. Here’s how he’s planning for…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

8.8% yield! An income share I’d keep buying

| Christopher Ruane

One of the income shares in this writer's portfolio announced a beefy dividend rise today. Here, he explains why he'd…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar growth stock to buy in March

| Alan Oscroft

Investors are turning their attention back to growth stocks in 2023. Some are already gaining, but others are still unloved…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares have made ISA millionaires. I’d buy 2 today

| Harvey Jones

ISA millionaires love investing in FTSE 100 stocks to build their wealth over time. Two companies in particular tempt me…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Dividend Shares

Taylor Wimpey shares are still passive income kings

| John Choong

Taylor Wimpey shares have done well so far this year. With dividends continuing to flow, the stock remains a great…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 11p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman examines one AIM-listed penny stock in the hospitality sector that he'd consider adding to his stock market portfolio…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I like better than Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

With P/E ratios below 12 and dividend yields above 4%, Stephen Wright looks at the UK shares he thinks are…

Read more »