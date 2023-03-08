Home » Investing Articles » The 5 best-performing UK shares in February 2023

The 5 best-performing UK shares in February 2023

Here’s how I rate the top five performing UK shares in February and whether I’d watch, buy, or avoid them for March and beyond.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment company abrdn’s Interactive Investor (II) has compiled a list of the top five performing UK shares from the FTSE All Share index in February.

And one principle followed many investors is that momentum in business operations and stock prices can continue for a long time. These stocks went up last month, but will they continue to outperform? Here’s what I think.

Takeover talks

The biggest riser last month was Hyve, up by 40.5%. The company earns its living organising international exhibitions and conferences.

On 21 February, the directors announced a preliminary and conditional takeover offer from Providence Equity LLP proposing 105p per share. And as I write, the shares are just above 103p.

I’m not interested in playing that remaining 2p per share because of the risk of the proposed deal falling through. So, for me, Hyve is an ‘avoid’ right now.

But II reckons global consulting and engineering company John Wood Group went up by 37.9%. And the company revealed on 22 February it has received three unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals to buy the business. And the most recent proposed a cash offer of 230p per share.

The stock’s near 2017p today. But as with Hyve, I’m not interested because of the downside risk if all the interest comes to nothing. So, for me, John Wood is another ‘avoid’.

Strong business recovery

The third highest climber in February was Rolls-Royce Holdings, the UK engineering company and aero engine manufacturer. The stock shot up by 37.1%.

On the 23rd of last month, the company issued a robust set of full-year results and an enthusiastic outlook statement. And that was just what the share price needed. Meanwhile, City analysts have pencilled in an uplift in earnings of just above 50% for 2024. And set against that expectation, the forward-looking earnings multiple is just below 23.

That’s not a cheap valuation, but Rolls-Royce has recovered its mojo. So I’d put the stock on watch and look out for a good-value entry point.

The fourth best-performing stock was Oxford Biomedica, up 29.1%. And this one’s a serially speculative integrated cell and gene therapy company with zero profits.

The stock made steady progress through the month on little news. But on 20 February, the company announced its new chief executive, Dr Frank Mathias, due to start on 27 March.  But this one’s not for widows and orphans because profits are nowhere in sight. However, it’s okay for some fun money for those so inclined. I’d put it on watch for the time being.

Fast growth

Meanwhile, at number five, Darktrace made steady progress to rise by 25.6%. It trades as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company. And it hit first profits in the trading year to June 2022 with a rapid escalation expected in the current year.  

February’s news flow contained a couple of product release announcements. And today’s half-year report and outlook statement is robust. Meanwhile, City analysts expect earnings to rise by around 40% in the trading year to June 2024.

But with the share price near 268p today, the forward-looking earnings multiple is sitting near 48. So fast growth looks baked-in to the valuation. And for that reason, I’d put the stock on watch for the time being while looking for a better-value entry point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy abrdn shares just for the 6.3% dividend?

| John Fieldsend

abrdn shares offer one of the highest dividend payouts to shareholders on the FTSE 100. Should I buy in just…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

With the share price above £1.50, is it time to offload Rolls-Royce stock?

| Stephen Wright

A year ago, the Rolls-Royce share price was 91p. Today’s it’s £1.50. Is this the time for investors to lock…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Legal & General dividend has just grown! I’d aim to double my money buying today

| Christopher Ruane

Today saw the latest increase in the annual Legal & General dividend. Our writer thinks buying the shares now may…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he'd buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »