Home » Investing Articles » Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

Looking outside the FTSE can help investors supercharge their long-term passive income. Here’s why AIM shares can be great investments today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares are popular among dividend investors. The FTSE 100 in particular is packed with mature, cash-generating companies that distribute delicious dividends to their shareholders. But stocks listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) can also be a great place for income.

Asset manager Octopus Investments notes that “while many of the better known ‘traditional’ equity income stocks focus on the FTSE 100, there are over 550 dividend-paying companies across the entire UK equity market.” So it can pay to look outside London’s premier stock index.

Here are two great reasons why searching AIM shares for dividends can be an excellent idea.

#1: Rapid dividend growth

Admittedly the average dividend yield across these smaller companies isn’t spectacular. In fact, for 2023 the AIM average sits at 1.7%, according to Octopus. This is far below the 3.9% that FTSE index shares currently offer.

But long-term investors need to pay attention to the pace at which dividends are tipped to grow too. A rising dividend can help individuals mitigate the impact of increasing inflation on their wealth.

This is where AIM companies are especially impressive. Octopus notes that dividend payments from these UK stocks have grown by an “impressive” 64% since 2015. Back then total payouts came in at £770m.

By comparison, dividends from FTSE 100 shares rose a more modest 17.3% over the same period.

Dividends from AIM shares are expected to rise to around £1.3bn this year. And interestingly, Octopus says that AIM is the only UK index where cash payouts are on course to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

#2: Superior dividend cover

Buying income stocks involves more than looking at yields and predicted dividend growth, though. Payout projections often aren’t worth much if estimated rewards are poorly covered by earnings. And especially if a company’s balance sheet is looking stretched.

Dividend cover of two times and above usually suggests that a business has ample profit to dole out the dividend City analysts expect. Conversely, readings below 1.5 times suggest a payment cut or postponement could be on the cards.

Why am I explaining this? Well encouragingly, average dividend cover for AIM shares sits at a robust 3.5 times, according to Octopus estimates. This level can provide even the most risk-averse investor with supreme peace of mind.

On top of this, coverage here also beats that of both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. The readings here both come in at 2.4 times.

The verdict

Clearly AIM shares are worth checking out for investors seeking solid dividends now and in the future. But it’s important to remember that smaller companies can often be more vulnerable during downturns than larger, established companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Having said that, with some solid research investors can separate robust companies from the duds and make terrific long-term wealth. Theres plenty of information out there to help people make the right calls too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he'd buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Many UK growth stocks saw their share prices plummet in the 2022 stock market correction. Yet this pullback may be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2023 might be one of the best years to use Warren Buffett's investment strategy and capitalise on bargains to grow…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in March, including a rare double nomination!

Read more »