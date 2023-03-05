Home » Investing Articles » Top UK money managers have been buying these 3 stocks

Top UK money managers have been buying these 3 stocks

Edward Sheldon highlights stocks that UK investment managers Lindsell Train, Fundsmith, and Baillie Gifford have been buying.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When looking for stocks to buy, it can pay to look at the trades professional investment managers are making. Pro money managers tend to have far more resources than the average investor and their trades can provide valuable investment ideas.

Here, I’m going to highlight some recent trades from three well-known UK money managers. Are these stocks worth buying today?

Buying the dip

Let’s start with a purchase from star fund manager Nick Train, who runs the Lindsell Train UK Equity fund. He has been snapping up Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares recently. They’ve had a pullback and the investment manager has been buying the dip.

Train believes Diageo can offer inflation protection (thanks to its strong brands) as well as long-term growth. And he likes the fact that the company is buying back its own shares. He believes this will increase the possible share price upside when the shares come back into favour (this may not happen overnight).

Diageo is an ideal investment to hold in current economic conditions because it offers a rare and valuable combination of inflation protection and secular growth.

Nick Train

I like this trade from Train. If I didn’t already have a large position in Diageo, I’d be buying more shares in the alcoholic beverages company.

Having a nibble

Next up is a purchase from Terry Smith, who runs the popular Fundsmith Equity fund.

US regulatory filings show that in the final quarter of 2022, Fundsmith was buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. According to Fundsmith’s 13F filing, the investment manager snapped up 12,749 shares in Q4.

Smith first bought Apple shares in the third quarter of 2022. And it seems he’s keen to buy more. However, his recent purchases have been quite small. Those 12,749 Apple shares probably cost Smith less than $2m (Fundsmith manages around £23bn of investors’ money). This suggests he’s waiting for a better opportunity to boost his stake significantly.

I think this is a smart approach from Smith. I’d be prepared to have a nibble at Apple shares today. But I’d wait for some market volatility before really loading up on the stock as the current valuation is a little on the high side.

Aggressive buying

Finally, I have a notable trade from Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford, which runs a number of popular funds and trusts including the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

13F filings shows that in the final quarter of 2022, the investment management company significantly upped its stake in US-listed renewable energy company SolarEdge Technologies. Over the quarter, it snapped up 36,411 shares (around $11m worth). This increased the size of the firm’s holding by a whopping 2,636%.

Now this trade is very interesting, in my view. SolarEdge Technologies – which specialises in solar energy solutions – is generating strong revenue growth at the moment (+61% revenue growth last quarter) and it’s already profitable. So it could be a great play on the clean energy theme.

It’s a higher risk stock as its valuation is quite high. All things considered, however, I think it’s worth a closer look right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Diageo Plc, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »