Home » Investing Articles » Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

I’m building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these two be too good for investors to ignore?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 250 income stocks trade on rock-bottom earnings multiples. Could they be great ways for investors to boost their passive income at low cost?

Marks and Spencer Group

Clothing and food retailer Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) hasn’t paid a dividend for the last couple of years. But City analysts are expecting it to restart its payout policy from the current financial year and to raise shareholder rewards rapidly thereafter.

A total dividend of 4.5p per share is forecast for the financial year to March. This results in a decent starting yield of 2.8%.

Trading at the company has been more impressive of late — like-for-like sales rose 7.2% in the December quarter — and its drive to become a multichannel operator could help it sustain this momentum and deliver long-term growth.

In January, it announced a £480m plan to overhaul its store network to embrace the opportunities of e-commerce. This would include the creation of 20 new larger stores that might help the company exploit the ‘Click and Collect’ boom.

But I don’t yet believe M&S is a good choice for income investors. As the economy splutters and high inflation persists, the outlook for profits and dividends remains highly uncertain.

Latest data on food inflation from the British Retail Consortium makes for worrying reading. This showed annual price rises sped up to 14.5% in February, from 13.8% the previous month. The rising cost of essentials leaves little left over for shoppers to spend on clothing and homewares.

I’m also concerned about M&S’s ability to generate solid investor returns as competition in the clothing sector heats up. This has the potential to put revenues and margins firmly on the back foot again.

On balance, I think investors should swerve buying the retailer’s shares. Not even a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.7 times is enough to change my mind.

Redrow

Housebuilder Redrow (LSE:RDW) looks like a far more attractive dividend stock to me. And it’s not just because it provides better all-round value that Marks & Spencer, at least on paper.

For the financial year to June, it trades on a P/E multiple of just 6.2 times. Its corresponding dividend yield meanwhile sits at 5.6%, sailing well above the 3.1% average for FTSE 250 shares.

I think Redrow’s long-term outlook is far more reassuring than the aforementioned retailer. Britain has a huge homes shortage that looks set to worsen as weak build rates persist and the population grows.

That doesn’t mean I’d buy the company’s shares for passive income however. This is because the housing market is locked in a downturn that could damage dividend levels during the short to medium term. Redrow’s own order book fell £400m year on year to £1.1bn as of 1 January.

Latest Nationwide data showed average home prices fell 1.1% last month, the biggest dip in over 10 years. Buyer demand is weak and could remain so as interest rates continue rising and the economy worsens.

I believe Redrow could deliver big returns over the next decade. It’s why I continue to hold several FTSE 100 homebuilders in my portfolio. But I think investors could be better off buying other dividend shares for market-beating income this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investors should buy Lloyds shares as the interest rate outlook improves

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what BoE interest rate commentary could mean for Lloyds shares. The bank's recent bull run came…

Read more »