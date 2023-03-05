Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks to buy in March

2 penny stocks to buy in March

Roland Head has been hunting through unloved sectors of the market for bargain buys. He reckons these penny stocks are worth a closer look.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks can be a great way to find hidden opportunities that are below the radar for most investors.

Although these companies can carry extra risks, many of them are sizeable, well-established businesses in real life — they’re just small by stock market standards.

Today, I want to look at penny shares that look decent value to me right now.

A strong turnaround

Construction and engineering group Costain (LSE: COST) specialises in infrastructure projects in sectors such as road, rail, and water. I’d expect that the long-term nature of this work should mean that Costain will be less affected by an economic downturn than businesses focused on commercial construction.

That’s not to say Costain hasn’t had problems. Just before the pandemic, the company was hit by £90m of losses on two big contracts that went wrong.

The pandemic then caused further problems, as some construction activity was paused. To stay afloat, Costain was forced to raise £100m from shareholders in 2020.

However, the group’s current management wasn’t responsible for these problems and have made changes to make future repeats less likely. The business now seems to be performing well.

Costain’s last results showed pre-tax profit up by 40% during the six months to 30 June. CEO Alex Vaughan said that bidding activity remained strong, especially in road and rail projects.

The order book stood at £2.7bn at the end of June last year and the company said that 90% of its revenue for the remainder of 2022 was already secure.

City analysts covering Costain shares have increased their earnings estimates for the company recently. However, the shares currently trade on a 2023 forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.3, which is unusually low.

2022 results are due later this month and should include an update on the outlook for this year. If the numbers are in line with expectations, I think the shares could do well. In my view, this could be a good buying opportunity.

An overlooked bargain?

My next pick also operates in the construction sector but is quite different. Severfield (LSE: SFR) is one of the UK’s leading producers of structural steel. This is used for large commercial projects such as office blocks, data centres and warehouses, as well as transport and other infrastructure.

It said its order book stood at £464m at the start of November, which is equivalent to around one year’s revenue. The company also said that the pipeline of new opportunities was still at “consistently high levels”.

The group’s pre-tax profit rose by 17% to £12m between March and September last year, compared to the same period a year earlier. The interim dividend was increased by 8%, putting the shares on track to deliver a 5.5% dividend yield this year.

I’ve followed Severfield’s progress for a while and haven’t found any serious problems.

At current levels, the shares are trading on a 2023 forecast P/E ratio of seven times earnings. That seems reasonably cautious to me. If trading remains stable this year as expected, I think the stock could perform quite well from this level.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »