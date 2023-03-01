Home » Investing Articles » 3 stocks that could drive Scottish Mortgage shares higher in 2023

3 stocks that could drive Scottish Mortgage shares higher in 2023

Scottish Mortgage shares are linked to the value of stocks in the investment trust’s portfolio. Our writer identifies three with strong growth potential.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares have underperformed over the past year, plummeting nearly 30%. This serves as a reminder of the volatility risk associated with some of the more speculative areas of the market it invests in.

Nonetheless, I think the FTSE 100 trust‘s top growth stock holdings could bounce back. After all, big falls in the Scottish Mortgage share price are par for the course, given its long-term investment horizon.

So, let’s examine three investments that could lead a recovery in the company’s share price.

Moderna

Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Scottish Mortgage’s largest position at 9.4% of the portfolio. The Moderna share price is down 10% on a 12-month basis.

Financial results for full-year 2022 were mixed. Total revenue of $19.3bn was higher than the $18.5bn delivered in 2021. However, demand for Covid-19 vaccines is beginning to stagnate, which could limit the company’s growth prospects.

Nonetheless, medications in other areas might offset this. Moderna plans to submit its RSV vaccine for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval this year in a race against Pfizer and GSK, who which also developed candidate vaccines.

In addition, Moderna’s late-stage melanoma vaccine showed tremendous potential in a phase 2b trial last year. Due to its exciting pipeline, I think this pharma outfit can continue to disrupt the sector and boost the Scottish Mortgage share price in turn.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the fund’s fourth-largest position at 3.9% of the portfolio. Dubbed Latin America’s Amazon, the stock is up 5% over the past year.

The e-commerce giant delivered year-on-year growth in Q4 across its three largest markets. Gross merchandise volume rose 83% in Argentina, 22% in Brazil, and 28% in Mexico. Its quarterly earnings per share of $3.25 beat consensus estimates by $0.93.

Beyond digital commerce, the company also offers financial services, allowing millions of consumers who can’t access the region’s banking system to be paid, borrow, lend, and invest.

MercadoLibre operates in unstable political jurisdictions, which means risks. Nonetheless, many analysts believe Latin America has higher growth potential than developed countries. Scottish Mortgage shares could benefit from exposure to these emerging markets.

Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the third-largest Scottish Mortgage holding at 4.1%. Elon Musk’s company operates at the cutting edge of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

Tesla’s share price has surged 100% since its intraday low in January. Buoyed by increasing demand for its cars following price cuts, I think the positive momentum can continue as the year unfolds.

Due to brand loyalty and investment in new technologies, I think it’s unlikely Tesla’s pole position in the EV market will be displaced any time soon.

Macroeconomic tailwinds favour the business too. The US government is investing heavily in charging infrastructure and offering tax credit incentives for EV purchases.

A price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 is a concern. The stock looks considerably more expensive than many competitors. Nonetheless, I like the Scottish Mortgage portfolio’s exposure to one of the world’s most innovative enterprises.

My Scottish Mortgage shares

I already own Scottish Mortgage shares. I’m comfortable with my position, so I’ll continue to hold.

If a global growth stock rebound materialises in 2023, I believe there’s a good chance the Scottish Mortgage share price can rise higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Carman has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, GSK, MercadoLibre, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend gems I’d invest £100 in to kick off March

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a few of his favourite FTSE 100 stocks for the coming month that he feels can…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock for the next 10 years, this would be it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was forced to pick one stock to own for the next decade, he’d go with this innovative,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The ‘secret sauce’ that makes Warren Buffett richer and richer

| Stephen Wright

In his annual shareholder letter, Warren Buffett revealed the secret to his investing success. What is it and can Stephen…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

3 investments I’m building my Stocks and Shares ISA around

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three big names form the foundation of Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA. He plans to hold on to…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 hot investment ideas for March

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to build wealth over the long term but unsure where to invest? Here are three ideas to consider right…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a couple of well-known…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could this UK stock be the dividend star of 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

This well-known UK stock has had a sudden fall from grace with income investors. Does that present an opportunity for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

4 good reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares at all costs!

| Royston Wild

At first glance, Lloyds' share price might look too cheap to miss. But I believe the business remains too risky…

Read more »