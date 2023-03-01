Home » Investing Articles » 3 investments I’m building my Stocks and Shares ISA around

3 investments I’m building my Stocks and Shares ISA around

These three big names form the foundation of Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA. He plans to hold on to them for the long term.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own many different stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA. However, I don’t view them all equally. Some are ‘core holdings’ while others are more speculative bets.

Here, I’m going to highlight three stocks that I view as core. These stocks are the foundation of my portfolio, and I plan to build my ISA around them.

Apple

Let’s start with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). This is one of my largest holdings.

There’s a lot to like about Apple from an investment perspective, to my mind. For starters, it has one of the most powerful brands in the world. This is a competitive advantage as it keeps consumers (myself included) coming back for more.

Secondly, it has created an amazing ecosystem (where all its products connect to each other) over the last few decades. This is another strong competitive advantage.

Third, it continues to innovate and move into higher-growth industries. I expect to see Apple make big moves in the payments and healthcare industries in the years ahead.

Finally, the company is returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Of course, Apple has its risks. For example, sales growth could slow if competitors release superior products.

Overall though, I see a lot of appeal in the stock. I think it’s the perfect core holding.

Microsoft

Next up is technology powerhouse Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Microsoft has dominant positions in a number of growth industries, including business productivity solutions, cloud computing, video gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). So I see a lot of growth potential in the long run.

It also has a fantastic leader in CEO Satya Nadella. Since Nadella became boss in 2014, he has made some brilliant moves, including focusing on cloud computing and shifting to a subscription-based business.

Additionally, it has defensive attributes. Given that so many businesses globally rely on its products, we are unlikely to see revenues suddenly fall off a cliff.

Now Microsoft does have a higher valuation. This adds some risk. However, given its quality attributes, I’m comfortable with the valuation.

Alphabet

Finally, I’m also building my Stocks and Shares ISA around Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It’s the parent company of Google and YouTube.

I like Alphabet for a number of reasons. One is that it is the leader in internet search with a 90% market share. This puts it in a powerful position from a digital advertising perspective.

Another is that it looks set to be a major player in the AI space in the years ahead. Over the last decade, Alphabet has made a large number of AI acquisitions.

The big risk here is competition from Microsoft. Recently, it has been introducing powerful new AI-related features into its own search engine, Bing. This could potentially lead to lower market share for Google.

I’m backing Alphabet to reinvent itself however. I think it has the technology and the innovation to remain a leader in the search/digital advertising space in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend gems I’d invest £100 in to kick off March

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a few of his favourite FTSE 100 stocks for the coming month that he feels can…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could drive Scottish Mortgage shares higher in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are linked to the value of stocks in the investment trust's portfolio. Our writer identifies three with…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

If I could only own 1 stock for the next 10 years, this would be it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was forced to pick one stock to own for the next decade, he’d go with this innovative,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The ‘secret sauce’ that makes Warren Buffett richer and richer

| Stephen Wright

In his annual shareholder letter, Warren Buffett revealed the secret to his investing success. What is it and can Stephen…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 hot investment ideas for March

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to build wealth over the long term but unsure where to invest? Here are three ideas to consider right…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a couple of well-known…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could this UK stock be the dividend star of 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

This well-known UK stock has had a sudden fall from grace with income investors. Does that present an opportunity for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

4 good reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares at all costs!

| Royston Wild

At first glance, Lloyds' share price might look too cheap to miss. But I believe the business remains too risky…

Read more »