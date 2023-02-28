Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap UK shares on my March shopping list

3 cheap UK shares on my March shopping list

Our writer looks at a trio of UK shares he thinks offer him attractive value right now, considering their long-term business prospects.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With March beginning tomorrow, I am looking ahead and considering what UK shares I might add to my portfolio in the coming month. While the FTSE 100 has been going gangbusters, there remain some solid bargains in the London market, in my opinion.

Here are three UK shares I would happily buy in March if I had spare money to invest.

Superdry

The fashion retailer Superdry (LSE: SDRY) has been a dismal choice for many investors. The shares are down 37% over the past year and over 90% on a five-year timeframe. Last month, the company downgraded its forecast. It now expects adjusted pre-tax profit to be broadly breakeven for the year, whereas previously it had been pegged at £10m–£20m gain.

Despite that – or perhaps because of the share price tumble – the company’s chief executive has dipped into his own pocket on several occasions this month to top up his holdings.

The company has been growing sales. I think its distinctive design style retains a large following of consumers who are somewhat insulated against the worst of the cost-of-living crisis. That bodes well for future revenues and profits. With a market capitalisation of just over £100m and net debt of £38m, the company looks cheap to me.

Next

Clothing retailers seem to be out of fashion at the moment judging by the price of some UK shares in the sector! Not only does Superdry look cheap to me, so too does Next (LSE: NXT).

The shares sell at the same price they did a year ago, putting Next on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. I think that is good value for such a high-quality operator with a long track record of excellent financial performance. Last year, post-tax profits came in at £678m on revenues of £4.4bn.

Cost inflation remains a threat to profit margins. I also see a risk that consumers tightening their belts could mean spending on clothes falls. But with its strong brand, large customer base and deep experience of the fashion industry, I see Next as a company with a bright long-term future.

An even lower P/E ratio can be found at insurer Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) of just eight.

But I think the well-known financial services brand has a lot to offer me as an investor. It has a strong position in a market and I expect it to benefit from resilient customer demand. It is massively profitable, with post-tax earnings last year topping £2bn.

I can also benefit from the strong dividend offered by Legal & General. The dividend yield is currently 7.2% and I expect the annual payout to rise in line with the firm’s policy, although that is never guaranteed.

One risk is choppy markets leading to some investors withdrawing funds, hurting profits. Taking the long view, however, I would be happy to hold this blue-chip business in my portfolio of UK shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Superdry Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

I’m keen to buy this top FTSE 100 income and growth stock in March

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has had its troubles lately but it's now on the comeback trail. I'd like to buy…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a supercharged second income

| John Fieldsend

By following a few simple steps, I think I could use the tax benefits of a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

4 bargain shares I own for powerful passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I get almost all of my passive income from investing in shares paying high dividends. Here are four cheap stocks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields! 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

These dividend stocks carry yields far above the 3.1% average for FTSE 250 shares. Here's why they're on my watchlist…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price might have soared on the back of FY22 results, but that doesn't mean its problems are…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7%+ yield and growing dividends! 2 FTSE shares I bought to hold

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he plans to keep owning a pair of FTSE dividend shares that both have been growing…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

Is penny stock Cineworld a cheap buy at under 4p?

| John Fieldsend

The Cineworld share price has been in freefall since the pandemic decimated the cinema sector. Is this penny stock now…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

What sets brilliant growth shares apart?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a number of factors he considers when searching for growth shares he hopes can be the next…

Read more »