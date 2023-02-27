Home » Investing Articles » 5 investing insights from the new Warren Buffett letter

5 investing insights from the new Warren Buffett letter

Saturday saw the eagerly awaited release of the latest Warren Buffett letter to shareholders. Christopher Ruane considers some of its investing wisdom.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every year, investing legend Warren Buffett releases a letter to shareholders of his company Berkshire Hathaway. It is often packed with great insights I can apply to my own investing. The 2022 Warren Buffett letter was published over the weekend and is no exception.

Here are a handful of its free insights I hope can help make me a more successful investor.

1. A few great choices

Many investors think the best way to build wealth is buying shares in a large numbers of companies and hope that one of them turns out to be the next Amazon or Tesla. But overly diluting a portfolio means that really great investments have a smaller impact on building portfolio value.

Buffett said that his investment performance has partly been “the product of about a dozen truly good decisions – that would be about one every five years”.

His focus is on making a small number of great investments, not a large amount of merely decent ones.

2. Long-term investing

But alongside those decisions, the Berkshire chairman also credited his success to “a sometimes-forgotten advantage that favours long-term investors”.

So the latest Warren Buffett letter echoed my own approach to long-term investing. If I buy attractively priced stakes in great companies, time can hopefully help my investment grow.

As Buffett writes, “over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders”.

3. Early warning signs

Buffett’s reputation now is as one of history’s most successful investors.

But he also writes: “In 1965, Berkshire was a one-trick pony, the owner of a venerable – but doomed – New England textile operation. With that business on a death march, Berkshire needed an immediate fresh start. Looking back, I was slow to recognize the severity of its problems”.

As an investor, the younger Buffett was slow to spot the warning signs of a declining business.

If even he was slow to recognise a company’s problems, it certainly suggests I need to be on my toes when a company in which I own shares, or am thinking of buying, sets off even a single alarm bell for me.

Cheap companies are often priced cheaply because investors perceive they have problems of some kind, so this is a valuable lesson for me from the Buffett letter.

4. Margin of safety

Another interesting line for me was that Berkshire “will always hold a boatload of cash.” Most of us do not have that amount of cash to start with, so whether or not to keep holding it is not a big question.

But I think the insight is still interesting. Even if Buffett finds amazing investment opportunities, he always expects to hold a sizeable cash position. That is the sort of “margin of safety” Buffett has talked about before, shown in practice.

5. Diverse opinions

In a reference to his older partner Charlie Munger, Buffett advised readers: “Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says.”

The tone is light but the point is serious. Even as talented an investor as Buffett sees value in seeking out multiple and potentially varying opinions when deciding what shares to buy and sell, for example. Doing the same could help improve my own investment returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 shares crash in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE 100 shares pushed through the 8,000 points mark in February. But it's not holding, as investors shy away from…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 7% dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would go about investing for income in his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks a…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £280 monthly in shares to target a £20,000 second income

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a structured approach to saving and investing, this writer thinks he could build a sizeable second income over…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 stocks investors should buy for passive income generation in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three stocks he thinks investors should be piling into for passive income generation, as they offer…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price tumbled in early trading today. Christopher Ruane explains why -- and why he's not tempted…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these stocks using the Warren Buffett criteria

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should be looking at these UK-listed value stocks as he channels the teachings of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy before the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) is still in the doldrums. So, what better time to pick up some bargains? Our writer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best dividend stocks to buy for long-term passive income. So should I purchase this FTSE 100…

Read more »