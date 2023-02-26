Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 dividend share I’d buy for long-term passive income!

A FTSE 100 dividend share I’d buy for long-term passive income!

I think this outstanding FTSE stock could be a great way to boost my dividend income. Here’s why I’d buy it for my ISA today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t have unlimited reserves of cash to invest in UK shares. But BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is a FTSE 100 dividend share I’d like to add to my portfolio, when I have money to invest.

The defence giant was one of the index’s biggest risers in 2022. It soared 57% in value as the war in Ukraine fuelled expectations surrounding countries’ arms spending.

I’m confident that BAE Systems’ profits will grow strongly as the importance of strong defence rises among Western nations. This means the business could also be a solid pick for long-term passive income.

Multiple threats

Russia’s invasion last year highlighted the increasingly fraught geopolitical landscape. But foreign policy inside the Kremlin isn’t the only thing that’s worrying BAE Systems’ key customers.

China has long been a concern for the US and the UK. In particular, fears over its intentions for Taiwan and expansion in the South China Sea have occupied Western governments. The shooting down of Chinese balloons over North America this month has raised the temperature still further.

On top of this, speculation over North Korea’s and Iran’s military intentions continue to occupy attention. Meanwhile, the drive to eradicate global terrorism rolls on.

These factors helped push total worldwide arms spending to record highs above $2trn in 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Another hefty annual increase is anticipated for 2022 when the body next reports in the spring.

Robust results

BAE Systems’ bumper full-year results reinforce expectations of another big jump in annual spend.

In 2022, the company enjoyed a record order intake of £37.1bn, a result that propelled its order backlog to £58.9bn. This included a bumper contract to build five more Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy.

For chief executive Charles Woodburn, demand for the company’s boats, subs, planes and other hardware is likely to keep on rising too. He told investors that “we expect continued momentum in the medium to long term as governments replenish stocks, recapitalise equipment and support allies.”

Revenues, underlying earnings and free cash flow all improved at BAE Systems last year. And this — combined with its robust market outlook — prompted the firm to lift the annual dividend to 27p. This was up almost 8% year on year.

The bottom line

Earnings at BAE Systems have suffered in the past due to project delays. But the business has still proved a reliable long-term profits generator. And this has paved the way for an impressive long-term dividend policy.

The business has raised the annual payout for 19 straight years. It underlines the resilience of defence spending even during deep economic downturns. And it illustrates the strength of the relationships it’s built with major spenders the Pentagon and the Ministry of Defence.

BAE Systems could be one of the best FTSE stocks to buy for reliable dividend growth. And I believe now could be a great time to add it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Record-breaking FTSE 100 still looks cheap. It hasn’t peaked

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Despite breaking new ground, the FTSE 100 looks undervalued compared to other international indexes. I think it’s still a good…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When dividend investing goes badly wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I've been a big fan of dividend investing for several decades. This income-based investment strategy can go very wrong, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d invest £20 a week the Warren Buffett way as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By applying a few principles from legendary investor Warren Buffett, this writer thinks he can improve his long-term financial wellbeing.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Is the Domino’s Pizza share price tasty?

| Christopher Ruane

The Domino's Pizza share price has been tumbling. Christopher Ruane looks at why and considers whether to get a slice…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Cheap shares or value traps? 3 clues I look for

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer wants to avoid overpaying for stocks when investing. So what sorts of things does he consider when looking…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying now

| Charlie Carman

Our writer identifies two cheap FTSE 100 shares he'd consider buying as the index continues to show strength despite recession…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy in a freshly minted £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here's three stocks I'd buy today with savings in a new Stocks and Shares ISA. They could provide the perfect…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £200 in HSBC shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at HSBC shares after the FTSE 100 stalwart posted impressive results earlier in…

Read more »