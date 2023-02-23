Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m loading up on UK shares in 2023

Why I’m loading up on UK shares in 2023

The Footsie soared to record levels in January despite threats of a recession and cost-of-living. Here’s why I’m bullish on UK shares for the rest of 2023.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Are UK shares the best investment on the planet right now? I’d be forgiven for thinking so after I saw the FTSE 100 shoot past its all-time high to above 8,000 last month.

But the country is also battling a cost-of-living crisis, while a recession looms just over the horizon. So which way will the market head next?

Personally, I’m bullish on UK shares for 2023. And the reason is because of the types of company we have in this country. 

The Footsie outperformed in 2022

The FTSE 100 – the hundred largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange – is considered a ‘defensive’ index. That means those companies tend to perform as well or better in tough economic conditions.

It’s plain to see this by taking a look at last year. In 2022, a tough year for most markets, the FTSE 100 outperformed its equivalents like the US S&P 500, the German DAX 40 and the French CAC 40.

FTSE 100S&P 500DAX 40CAC 40
+2.9%-19.4%-12.4%-9.5%

It saw nice returns in a horrid year for investors worldwide. So what kinds of companies on the Footsie do I like the look of for 2023?

A ‘mature market’ is a tonic for tough times

One company that looks strong right now is financial services firm Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). This is a huge £15bn market cap company that has stood the test of time, being in operation since 1836. 

Crucially, the company provides services that are needed whatever the economy is doing. In tough times, people still need pensions and insurance products, and that’s what makes it a ‘defensive’ company. 

But not only that, the company’s size and age means it operates in a ‘mature market’. This is important because although there’s less room for growth, there’s more of a focus on returning cash to shareholders by dividends. 

And in Legal & General’s case, shareholders currently receive a weighty 7.3% payout.  So a £1,000 stake in the company would return £73 per year, and 10 years at the same dividend would increase my stake to over £2,000.

Although it must be pointed out that dividends aren’t guaranteed and ‘defensive’ stocks can offer middling returns during good times. This is another reason why I try to hold a variety of company types in my portfolio.

But there’s one further reason why I’m planning to load up on Legal & General and other UK shares in 2023, and it’s the issue of inflation. 

Unignorable inflation levels

The Consumer Price Index – a popular measure of inflation – has remained around or above 10% since July last year. If those rates persisted, they would take a wrecking ball to anyone’s cash savings. 

A 10% inflation level for one year means my money is worth 9% less in terms of the things I can buy.  If I kept my money in cash, I’d effectively lose 9% of it in one year. In seven years, I’d have lost 50% of my money. It’s like Warren Buffett famously said: “Inflation swindles us all”.

And this is one further reason why I think UK shares are what I need to invest in right now, simply to prevent the damage inflation could do to my savings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy this attractive high-yield stock now

| Kevin Godbold

This cash-cow business looks well-placed to deliver a rising stream of dividends in the years ahead. And it has a…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

With Alphabet stock beneath $100, I’ve been buying

| Christopher Ruane

With Alphabet stock trading close to $90, this writer has been scooping it up. Here's why he thinks it could…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Can the HSBC share price keep on rising?

| James Beard

HSBC's share price rose by 4% on Tuesday after the bank announced its 2022 results. Our writer tries to make…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Dividend Shares

Are Lloyds shares still a buy for passive income?

| John Choong

Despite an uncertain outlook for FTSE bank stocks, I feel Lloyds shares are still strong picks for investors who are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Smith+Nephew shares: huge growth stock potential?

| Simon Watkins

Smith+Nephew’s 2022 results showing revenues up and a commitment to margin expansion and product innovation highlight the company's growth stock…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

With a takeover looking likely, is now the time to be buying Man Utd shares?

| Gordon Best

Man Utd shares have rallied in recent weeks amid several takeover bids, but is now the time to buy? Gordon…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 hovers around 8,000 points

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index is breaking new records, but there are still cheap shares to buy. Our writer examines two…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold in my ISA for the next decade!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK penny stocks could deliver spectacular long-term returns. Here's why I'd like to buy them for my…

Read more »