Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy these cheap shares right now, to target an ISA million

I’d buy these cheap shares right now, to target an ISA million

I’m always on the lookout for cheap shares that I hope might one day get me on to the ever-growing list of UK ISA millionaires.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are around 2,000 ISA millionaires in the UK, and the number is growing rapidly. The majority have their money in a Stocks and Shares ISA. But how do they find the cheap shares that can generate the biggest gains?

One way is to start by checking out which FTSE 100 shares are on the lowest fundamental valuations.

I’ve been looking for those with the lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. It’s a fairly basic measure, but I think it’s a good start. Other things being equal, lower is better.

On that measure, the UK’s biggest banks look like some of the cheapest. Barclays is on a forecast P/E of 5.5. That means it would take only 5.5 years of predicted 2023 earnings to cover the price of the shares. Oh, and analysts expect earnings to rise further in the next few years too.

Popular ISA stocks

For Lloyds Banking Group, we’re looking at a higher P/E of seven. But that’s still only about half the average value of the FTSE 100 over the long-term. And again, forecasters expect earnings to grow.

As it happens, Lloyds is one of the most popular stocks held by ISA millionaires. Interactive Investor puts it in the top 10 held by its most successful ISA investors.

There are risks buying bank shares when the economy is down. But ISA investing works best over the long term. And for those with a far-sighted investing horizon, I think the short-term risks are worth taking.

Millionaire favourites

Insurance shares look cheap on P/E terms too. Aviva‘s P/E stands at a fraction over seven, with Legal & General slightly higher at 7.5. Both look cheap to me. And both are among the Interactive Investor millionaire top 10 too.

The FTSE 100 miners don’t make it onto the favourite lists among ISA millionaires. But I do think some of them are looking cheap. Predicted earnings for Glencore, for example, would put the 2023 P/E at approximately 6.5.

The sector is cyclical, and P/E values can be a bit erratic. But with strong dividends forecast, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some miners making it onto the ISA millionaires list in the coming year.

Buy the cheapest?

Should we just buy the stocks on the lowest P/E valuations? I don’t, because shares can often be valued lowly for very good reasons. A low P/E is often good. But if it’s due to falling earnings and rising debt, it can be a problem.

ISA millionaires also buy more highly-valued shares. GSK is popular, for example, on a P/E of 12. And they’ve been buying National Grid, on a ratio of 16.

I try to balance FTSE 100 shares on attractive P/E valuations, paying decent dividends, and carrying low debt. And I’m careful to assess individual risks. I intend to buy more on this list over the coming year. In fact, I’d buy them all today if I had enough cash.

Now, I wonder how many years it will be before the UK can boast 3,000 ISA millionaires?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, GSK, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If a stock market crash is coming, I want to own these three companies

| Gordon Best

Plenty of experts are predicting a stock market crash in 2023, but even if this is true, I expect these…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Earnings: why BAE Systems shares remain at high altitude

| Ben McPoland

BAE shares were trading down slightly today after the arms giant reported its 2022 results. Should I buy more of…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Why I’m loading up on UK shares in 2023

| John Fieldsend

The Footsie soared to record levels in January despite threats of a recession and cost-of-living. Here’s why I’m bullish on…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy this attractive high-yield stock now

| Kevin Godbold

This cash-cow business looks well-placed to deliver a rising stream of dividends in the years ahead. And it has a…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

With Alphabet stock beneath $100, I’ve been buying

| Christopher Ruane

With Alphabet stock trading close to $90, this writer has been scooping it up. Here's why he thinks it could…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Can the HSBC share price keep on rising?

| James Beard

HSBC's share price rose by 4% on Tuesday after the bank announced its 2022 results. Our writer tries to make…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Dividend Shares

Are Lloyds shares still a buy for passive income?

| John Choong

Despite an uncertain outlook for FTSE bank stocks, I feel Lloyds shares are still strong picks for investors who are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Smith+Nephew shares: huge growth stock potential?

| Simon Watkins

Smith+Nephew’s 2022 results showing revenues up and a commitment to margin expansion and product innovation highlight the company's growth stock…

Read more »