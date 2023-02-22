Home » Investing Articles » Why PayPal stock is a must-buy under $100

Why PayPal stock is a must-buy under $100

PayPal stock started the year on the front foot, but it has come back down since. Here’s why John Choong thinks it’s a buying opportunity.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having risen 10% in January, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock looked like it was heading for $100. However, the shares have performed poorly in February on the back of the company’s Q4 earnings results. So, here’s why the current share price presents a buying opportunity while it’s below $100.

An investment to pay-off

Diving into the numbers, the fintech company actually posted quite a solid quarter of results. Most metrics beat analysts estimates, and guidance provided for 2023 was also ahead of what Wall Street projected.

More importantly, the group reported an improvement in both its GAAP and non-GAAP EPS. This shows that it’s been able to enrich shareholders’ value despite the tough macroeconomic environment. And with margins guided to expand throughout 2023, it’s confusing to see PayPal stock perform so poorly after its earnings release.

MetricsConsensusQ4 2022Q4 2021Growth
Revenue$7.39bn$7.38bn$6.92bn7%
Total payment volume (TPV)$360.3bn$357.4bn$339.5bn5%
Total active accounts (TAA)?435m426m2%
Payment transactions per active account (TPA)?51.445.413%
New active accounts (NAA)?2.9m9.8m-70%
Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS)$1.20$1.24$1.1111%
Data source: PayPal

Macroeconomic headwinds may continue to persist for a little while longer, and the stepping down of CEO Dan Schulman may have impacted investor sentiment. But this shouldn’t detract from the perks of investing in PayPal stock, and there are many.

Fruitful opportunities

The e-commerce industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, and there’s no better player to take advantage of this than PayPal, with its ginormous market share. Critics will be quick to point towards Apple and Google Pay taking share away. However, there’s limited definitive evidence to support this as PayPal continues to aggressively grow its presence in its core markets.

Digital Wallet Acceptance (North America/Europe).
Data source: PayPal

The argument of competition isn’t very convincing at this point either. That’s because digital wallet acceptance is still in its growth phase. With less than half of the population in core markets penetrated, there’s still plenty of pie up for grabs.

PayPal Core Markets Penetration.
Data source: PayPal

Grabbing a discount

All that being said, the strongest case for buying PayPal stock today is that its valuation multiples indicate the shares are currently trading at a discount. It may not seem like it with the current high P/E ratio, but it’s worth remembering that this is a trailing figure.

The business expects to continue on its cost-cutting spree, which should support its bottom line growth over the coming months. As a result, analysts are forecasting the shares to have a forward P/E that’s much lower. In fact, it’s less than the industry average, and in line with the S&P 500‘s average of 22, which is great value for a growth stock.

MetricsPayPalIndustry Average
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio35.227.2
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio22.425.9
Data source: Google Finance

Aside from that, the conglomerate also has a solid balance sheet. Although its debt-to-equity ratio is relatively high at 53%, its cash and equivalents are sufficient to cover its liabilities. And with margins expected to expand next year, its growing bottom line should provide additional coverage.

PayPal Financials.
Data source: PayPal

As such, it’s no surprise to see brokers rating the stock a ‘buy’ with an average price target of $108. This presents a 45% upside from today’s prices. The likes of JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo are all bullish on the payments provider. Thus, I reiterate my position that PayPal stock is a must-buy for my portfolio, especially at these levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Choong has positions in Apple and PayPal. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and PayPal. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 hovers around 8,000 points

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 index is breaking new records, but there are still cheap shares to buy. Our writer examines two…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold in my ISA for the next decade!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK penny stocks could deliver spectacular long-term returns. Here's why I'd like to buy them for my…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m pension pot to retire early

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing every month for decades, one can turn modest sums into big pension pots. Here's one way to build…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how my Lloyds shares will pay me 10%+

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares dropped 3% this morning, after the bank released its 2022 results. But the stock rebounded, maybe because shareholders…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Why I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares (yet)

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares are popular again as new leadership sets about transforming the "burning platform". Here's why I'm now tempted to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 of the best income shares to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to income shares, circumstances have aligned to create a decent potential buying opportunity with this strong payer.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA to generate £10k annual income

| Harvey Jones

The annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. Harvey Jones thinks this is a great opportunity to build…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Earn passive income through Taylor Wimpey shares

| John Choong

There are an array of methods to earn passive income. However, I've identified a FTSE 100 giant that could help…

Read more »