Home » Investing Articles » Why I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares (yet)

Why I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares (yet)

Rolls-Royce shares are popular again as new leadership sets about transforming the “burning platform”. Here’s why I’m now tempted to invest in the stock.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have taken to the skies lately, soaring 34% over the last six months. That’s from a low starting point though, and the stock remains a dreadful long-term investment.

I could have bought the stock during the 2007/08 financial crisis — when the global capitalist system itself seemed on the brink of collapse — and still be down on my investment today.

Of course, few predicted that a worldwide pandemic would decimate the global travel industry in 2020. But the fact remains that over any meaningful period, Rolls-Royce shares have lost investors’ money.

Time periodRolls-Royce share price performance
1 year-8%
5 years-62%
10 years -67%
15 years-29%

Why I’ve not owned the stock

I’ve been close to investing in Rolls-Royce shares a couple of times before. The first occasion was a few years ago when I’d been digging into the unstoppable rise of global travel. Millions more Chinese citizens were taking long-haul flights each year to visit every corner of the earth.

I wanted to find ways to gain exposure to this growth without picking individual airline stocks. Rolls-Royce stock appeared like a bit of a no-brainer. It sells engines around the world then makes money thereafter by servicing this installed base. But the firm’s profits were incredibly lumpy, so I went with Boeing instead.

This investment subsequently turned into a nightmare, but that’s a story for another day. In hindsight, it turns out I should have invested in Airbus, a company Rolls-Royce supplies its Trent XWB engines to. That stock is up 134% in eight years!

Anyway, the second time was at the start of the pandemic in 2020 when the shares lost 63% in 12 weeks. I looked elsewhere because of the amount of debt the company would inevitably have to take on to survive.

Why I’m tempted to invest now

As of January this year, there’s a new Rolls-Royce CEO. And Tufan Erginbilgic hasn’t minced his words about what he perceives to be the company’s failings. He called the engineering firm a “burning platform” that must transform to survive.

He’s now set about this task, including reducing the company’s significant debt pile. Net debt stood at £5.1bn in mid-2022, and reducing this while re-investing for growth could prove to be a delicate balancing act. There’s risk here.

However, global air travel is recovering, particularly with China finally reopening its borders. Large engine flying hours were at 65% of 2019 levels in the four months to the end of October, the company announced.

Long term, the global civil aviation sector will surely expand. That should create more demand for Rolls-Royce’s engines, and result in rising servicing revenues.

Finally, after three years of heavy losses, the engine maker returned to earning money in fiscal 2021. Yes, it was only a post-tax profit of £120m on £11.2bn, but it’s a start. The company reports earnings tomorrow and I’ll be interested to see if there’s further improvement on the bottom line.

If there’s progress here, I may well invest in the stock. I think we could be at the very beginning of a massive, multi-year turnaround story at the engine maker. As a long-term investor, I wouldn’t want to miss out on that!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Why PayPal stock is a must-buy under $100

| John Choong

PayPal stock started the year on the front foot, but it has come back down since. Here's why John Choong…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m pension pot to retire early

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing every month for decades, one can turn modest sums into big pension pots. Here's one way to build…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how my Lloyds shares will pay me 10%+

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares dropped 3% this morning, after the bank released its 2022 results. But the stock rebounded, maybe because shareholders…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 of the best income shares to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to income shares, circumstances have aligned to create a decent potential buying opportunity with this strong payer.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest in a Stocks & Shares ISA to generate £10k annual income

| Harvey Jones

The annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. Harvey Jones thinks this is a great opportunity to build…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Earn passive income through Taylor Wimpey shares

| John Choong

There are an array of methods to earn passive income. However, I've identified a FTSE 100 giant that could help…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares to target £5,000 in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

To generate long-term passive income, I can't think of anything better than buying shares in the UK's best dividend-paying companies.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

These 2 investment trusts hold all the dividend stocks I want. Yet I’m not buying them

| Harvey Jones

I'm planning to generate the maximum possible income in retirement from a portfolio of dividend stocks I carefully chose myself.

Read more »