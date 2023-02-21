Home » Investing Articles » I’d spend £3,000 on these dividend shares to aim for £275 in passive income annually

I’d spend £3,000 on these dividend shares to aim for £275 in passive income annually

Christopher Ruane already owns these UK dividend shares. But with their yields edging towards double digits in percentage terms, he’d happily buy more.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning dividend shares can be a lucrative way to build additional income streams. One such share currently offers a 9.2% yield, meaning that if I invested £3,000 into it today, I would hopefully earn around £275 a year in dividends.

Not only that, but it has a recent track record of dividend growth.

Well­-known financial services company

The firm in question is M&G (LSE: MNG), a familiar name to many, thanks to its longstanding position in the asset management industry.

From an investor’s perspective, that makes it attractive in several ways. While demand for financial services may ebb and flow, over the long term I expect it to be robust. Millions of people want to invest their money and try to build a nest egg. The same is true for institutions, such as pension funds and charities, which also want to put their money to work.

Having deep industry experience and a well-recognised brand are strengths that help give M&G a strong competitive position within that arena. Those attributes can help increase customer loyalty and attract new investors to spend money with the firm.

M&G investment case

Despite that, the yield on these FTSE 100 dividend shares looks pretty high to me.

The company has a policy of aiming to maintain or increase its dividend annually. If it is able to deliver on that – which is not guaranteed – then putting £3,000 into the stock today might net me more than £275 each year down the line in dividend income.

That yield suggests there may be some notable risks though. Asset managers in general are a bit out of favour right now, as a worsening economy threatens to mean clients withdraw funds, hurting profits. That explains yields like Abrdn’s 7% as well as M&G’s, in my opinion.

Another risk is swings in profitability. In the first half, for example, the company swung to a loss of £1bn. To keep paying out handsome profits, it needs to generate cash to pay them.

I see such swings in profitability as part and parcel of the asset management industry, as the reported profits and losses partly reflect moves in market prices of a firm’s assets.

M&G seems upbeat about its business outlook, having returned to net client inflows in its wholesale asset management division. It has also spent half a billion pounds buying back its own shares over the past year, which I see as a sign of management confidence.

I’d buy…

I already hold M&G in my portfolio, but I continue to see value at the current share price. The interim dividend was raised and I am optimistic that we will also see a small increase at the full-year level when final results are announced on 9 March.

If I had spare cash to invest today building a diversified range of dividend shares, I would be happy to put £3,000 into M&G.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Abrdn Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing For Beginners

3 major UK shares being bought by company directors

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals three UK shares from the FTSE 100 that have been bought recently by insiders, and which one…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to own for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares could be among the best for long-term investors right now. Here's why I'd add…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Another FTSE record broken! So is now the time to sell?

| Christopher Ruane

With the FTSE 100 breaking another record this week, our writer explains why he's not rushing to sell his holdings…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Dividend Shares

Buying these top stocks can make me a second income to counter inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build a second income from a portfolio that can beat inflation this year, based…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Soaring back into the fore, easyJet shares take off for the horizon

| Alex Vinder

In this article, I’ll outline at what price and why I’d want to buy more easyJet shares as a happy…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

I bought this bargain share for my Stocks and Shares ISA as I build a second income

| John Maslen

Investing is all about timing, so when a high-yielding dividend stock reached bargain-basement levels, John Maslen added it to his…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! Alphabet stock is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This Fool has never owned Alphabet stock in his portfolio. Here's why that's about to change after its recent ChatGPT-related…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Dividend Shares

Tesco shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity for a massive dividend?

| John Choong

Tesco shares currently have a dividend yield of 4.6%. However, that could soon rise radically on the back of a…

Read more »