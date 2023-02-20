Home » Investing Articles » Why I’m buying Lloyds shares after Barclays disappointed investors!

Why I’m buying Lloyds shares after Barclays disappointed investors!

Dr James Fox explains why Barclays shortcomings aren’t bad news for Lloyds shares. The latter’s results are due on Wednesday.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares took a hit last week when peer Barclays missed analysts’ forecasts. Barclays dropped 10% that day, but I’m not sure either bank deserved to see any of its recent gains wiped out (Barclays is down 13% over 12 months).

So let’s take a closer look at why I’m buying more Lloyds shares despite investors’ (over)reaction to the Barclays results.

Barclays results really weren’t that bad

Last week, Barclays posted a pre-tax profit of £7bn for 2022, missing estimates of £7.2bn. Shareholders were rewarded with a hefty increase in the dividend to 7.25p. But a £500m share buy-back left the City underwhelmed. After all, the bank isn’t exactly cash-strapped with its £7bn in profits.

Net interest margin (NIM), the difference between a bank’s loan and savings interest rates, rose during the year, reaching 2.86% from 2.52%. Barclays is targeting a 2023 NIM of more than 3.2%.

In fact, as the share price has dropped 10%, I’m buying more.

Lloyds is different

There were some bad bits in the Barclays results. To start, it had to pay $361m to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission charges over securities sold in error in September.

Credit impairment charges came in at £1.22bn against a net release of £653m the year before, reflecting “macroeconomic deterioration and a gradual increase in delinquencies“.

However, only £286m related to the UK suggesting Barclays’ non-UK-focused business had holes in it.

Meanwhile, Barclays reuslts were also held back by a poor performance in investment banking, due to a lack of mergers, IPOs and general deal-making.

So why is Lloyds different? Well, to start, it doesn’t have an investment banking arm. So that’s something we don’t have to worry about.

Lloyds is much more focused on the UK market. As only a quarter of Barclays impairment charges were focused on Britain, we shouldn’t expect Lloyds’ impairment charges to be too high.

And finally, Lloyds hasn’t had any run-ins with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. There won’t be any big hits like Barclays’ $361m penalty.

Interest rate sensitivity

This is the big reason why I see Lloyds as the best buy in UK banking — interest rate sensitivity. As noted, it doesn’t have an investment arm and because of its funding composition, it has higher interest rate sensitivity than other banks.

This means when interest rates rise, Lloyds net income will rise by a greater degree than its peers. The bank said in November that the NIM was forecast to reach 2.9% by the end of 2022, and it should grow further in 2023. Around 70% of the bank’s income comes from UK mortgages. 

In some respects, this weighting towards the UK housing market could be concerning, especially if we start seeing more defaults and house prices fall. However, with the recession likely to be shallower than previously anticipated, I’m not too worried about this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I target £940 of Legal & General dividends by investing £1,000 today?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the long-term outlook for Legal & General dividends -- and explains why he'd buy the stock for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace an entire salary with income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Through consistent investing, it's possible to replace a salary with dividend income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks dirt cheap, despite recent gains. Is it a perfect pick for fans of UK…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim to retire on a growing passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates that even when starting from scratch at 50, it's possible to build a lucrative pension pot.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This income stock looks a bargain as profits and dividends soar

| Simon Watkins

The shares in this income stock plunged on its 2022 results, but profits and dividends soared, another buyback is planned…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index hitting 8,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith continues to find value and great dividends among FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index as a whole having…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

5 reasons for and against a stock market crash this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents both sides of the argument when thinking about a future potential stock market crash, and reveals how…

Read more »