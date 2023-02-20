Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time for me to become acquainted with Standard Chartered shares?

Is now the time for me to become acquainted with Standard Chartered shares?

Standard Chartered shares have never been on my radar. But a 35% gain in a year has encouraged me to weigh up the risk/reward ratio of investing!

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) shares are unfamiliar to me. The bank has been a member of the FTSE 100 for as long as I can remember, but I’ve never taken an interest. Last week, it released its results for 2022. I therefore decided to learn more about the bank and find out how its been performing.

Taking an interest

Income and earnings are both going in the right direction. When comparing 2022 with 2021, these increased by 10% and 13%, respectively.

Also, operating costs appear to be under control.

Metric20212022Change (%)
Underlying operating income ($bn)14.7116.26+10
Operating expenses and impairments ($bn)10.5211.49+9
Underlying profit before tax ($bn)4.204.76+13
Net interest margin (%)1.211.41
Underlying return on tangible equity (%)6.88.0

One key financial measure for banks is their net interest margin (NIM). This reflects the difference between the interest charged on loans and that paid on deposits.

With central banks across the globe increasing interest rates, Standard Chartered should benefit. Indeed, its NIM increased from 1.21% in 2021 to 1.41% in 2022. And it’s expecting this upward trend to continue. NIM is forecast to be 1.75% in 2023, and 1.8% in 2024.

This is helping to drive another key metric of the banking sector higher — Return on Capital Employed (ROCE).

Last year, the bank’s ROCE was 8%. But the directors have set a target ROCE of 10% for 2023, and 11% in 2024. These are both higher than previous estimates. Assuming capital remains unchanged, an additional $755m of income could be generated this year, and $1.13bn in two years’ time.

Structure

The business is divided into three divisions: corporate banking, consumer banking (which also includes smaller businesses) and ventures.

The latter is a newly created segment that has recently established virtual banks in Hong Kong and Singapore. It’s still in its infancy and therefore remains loss-making. However, the profits of the other two divisions both grew by around 30% last year.

Profit / (loss) before tax by division ($bn)20212022Change (%)
Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking3.124.10+31
Consumer, Private and Business Banking1.221.60+30
Ventures(0.26)(0.36)-39
Central and Other Items0.11(0.57)
Combined4.204.76+13

In terms of geography, Asia is the most important territory. The continent contributed 77% of profit before tax in 2022.

The Asian economy is expected to grow by 5% in each of the next two years. This should benefit the bank, although there is a general concern over the recoverability of loans made to the commercial real estate sector in China.

When assessing banks, I like to keep an eye on how their loans are performing.

If the risk of loan defaults is increasing, an impairment charge is booked in the accounts. Conversely, if the situation is improving, then a credit (income) entry is made.

The bank is seeing a deterioration in the quality of its loan book — its impairment charge increased from $263m in 2021 to $838m last year. But the directors don’t appear to be overly concerned.

What have I learned?

Now that I know more about Standard Chartered, I can see why its share price has risen by more than 35% over the past 12 months.

The bank is growing and well positioned to benefit from the post-Covid recovery, particularly in Asia.

One area of concern is its exposure to the Chinese property market. In response, the directors have decided to write down the value of the bank’s stake in China Bohai Bank by $308m. Hopefully, there’s no more bad news to come here.

After doing my research, I like what I see. It’s certainly not a case of familiarity breeding contempt. I’m therefore going to include the bank on my shopping list, for when I’ve some spare cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I target £940 of Legal & General dividends by investing £1,000 today?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the long-term outlook for Legal & General dividends -- and explains why he'd buy the stock for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace an entire salary with income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Through consistent investing, it's possible to replace a salary with dividend income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks dirt cheap, despite recent gains. Is it a perfect pick for fans of UK…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim to retire on a growing passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates that even when starting from scratch at 50, it's possible to build a lucrative pension pot.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This income stock looks a bargain as profits and dividends soar

| Simon Watkins

The shares in this income stock plunged on its 2022 results, but profits and dividends soared, another buyback is planned…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index hitting 8,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith continues to find value and great dividends among FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index as a whole having…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

5 reasons for and against a stock market crash this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents both sides of the argument when thinking about a future potential stock market crash, and reveals how…

Read more »