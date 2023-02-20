Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Glencore shares have benefitted from a commodities boom over the past two years. Our writer explores the return he could have made.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman preparing home budget, using laptop and calculator

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares have been among the top performing FTSE 100 stocks over the past couple of years. The Swiss-based miner and commodity trader has benefitted from the energy crisis sparked by the Russo-Ukrainian war, as well as the pandemic’s disruptive effects on commodity markets.

In addition to growth in the Glencore share price, long-term investors have also earned substantial passive income thanks to a bumper dividend yield. At present, the stock yields 9.28% annually. This is much higher than the Footsie average.

So, if I’d invested £1,000 two years ago, what would I have today? Let’s explore.

Two-year return

In February 2021, the shares were trading for 300.15p each. Today, the firm’s share price has ballooned to 512.10p. That’s an impressive 70% gain over 24 months.

I haven’t bought Glencore shares before. However, if I’d invested a £1,000 lump sum two years ago, I could have bought 333 shares, leaving 50p as spare change.

My initial investment would be worth £1,705.29 today. But there’s more good news. Factoring in dividend payments over that period, I could add £142.74 to my total.

Assuming I didn’t reinvest the dividends, my two-year return from a £1k investment would leave me with £1,848.53 today. In essence, I’d have nearly doubled my money!

The outlook for Glencore shares

Glencore was an excellent investment over the past two years. But, what about the coming years?

Well, the company still looks cheap at today’s valuation despite recent astronomic returns. A price-to-earnings ratio of just 4.67 suggests there’s potential for future growth. In addition, a fresh $1.5bn share buyback programme should continue to add value for shareholders.

Coal’s been a key driver for earnings growth. The firm’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 60% to $34bn, and over half came from its coal mining business. EBITDA for this unit more than trebled to $17.9bn.

Although the decision to resist pressure to become more environmentally friendly has rewarded the company handsomely, I think this is a risk for future earnings prospects as governments strive to replace fossil fuels with clean energy solutions.

The company has long-term plans to exit the coal market. However, it’s maintaining guidance to keep output at 110m tonnes for the next few years, which shows it’s not in any hurry to do so. After impressive returns, it’s important to note that Glencore expects 2023 earnings will be lower as coal prices decline this year.

That being said, I like the company’s investments in energy transition metals, including nickel and copper. This adds diversification to the revenue streams, which could replace lost income from coal mining.

Legal battles are another issue that cloud the outlook for Glencore shares. Financial services outfit Legal & General has launched a new lawsuit against the commodities titan after it recently pleaded guilty to allegations of bribery and market manipulation.

Should I buy?

I think Glencore shares could continue to deliver good returns, but there are some notable risks. Accordingly, I’m not sure it’s wise to expect similarly extraordinary returns over the coming years.

Nonetheless, I think the shares are worth buying as handy passive income generators. If I had some spare cash, I’d allocate a small amount to Glencore stock for the market-leading dividend yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could penny stock Cineworld be the bargain of the year?

| Christopher Ruane

Cineworld is trading as a penny stock -- and has a long way back to reach its former highs. Does…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Which of these cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares seem to offer excellent all-round value. But do their lower-than-average valuations suggest they should be avoided?

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

FTSE 250: 1 share to buy for a special dividend

| John Choong

FTSE 250 firm Dunelm recently reported its half-year results. The company also announced a special dividend, making the stock a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Which of these 4 FTSE mega-caps would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE mega-cap all have market valuations exceeding £100bn. But which of these four London whales would be my first…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

9% yield! This top lithium stock looks like a bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) shares are up 42% over the last 12 months. But I think this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Bank shares or savings accounts? I prefer these stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While cash savings rates are only slowly creeping up, these four bank shares pay generous cash dividends to their shareholders.…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £12k a year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how a long-term investment approach could help him generate a sizeable passive income from his Stocks and…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Even with a cut, the Persimmon dividend forecast looks good to me!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the Persimmon dividend forecast over the next few years. He is tempted to buy the shares --…

Read more »