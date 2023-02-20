Home » Investing Articles » Could penny stock Cineworld be the bargain of the year?

Could penny stock Cineworld be the bargain of the year?

Cineworld is trading as a penny stock — and has a long way back to reach its former highs. Does that make it a bargain? Our writer does not think so.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sometimes when I hear about a penny stock, I draw a total blank. Its name is unfamiliar to me and I have no clue about the business concerned.

That is not the case when it comes to Cineworld (LSE: CINE), though. The chain is well-known. Its name is up in lights in towns and cities across the nation. Indeed, the company operates thousands of cinemas worldwide too, including in its key US market.

Despite that, Cineworld is a penny stock.

The shares sell for about 5p apiece. That is almost a 99% slide from its 2019 highs, before pandemic restrictions hit the business badly. If I was to invest £1,000 today and then Cineworld can get back to its old price, my investment would be worth over £60,000! If that happened, Cineworld could turn out to be the bargain of the year (or even decade) for my portfolio.

But how likely is it?

Who owns what

I think it is very unlikely.

Cineworld has the makings of a fine business even now. It has wide brand recognition, a large estate, and lots of expertise when it comes to running cinemas.

But it also has debt. A lot of debt. In fact, the company’s net debt in its interim results was $8.8bn.

Why does that matter when it comes to Cineworld shareholders?

If I buy the penny stock today, I effectively get a very small claim on the company’s assets, along with all other shareholders. But shareholders rank below creditors when it comes to an ultimate claim on a company’s assets.

With net debt of $8.8bn, clearly a lot of creditors will want to get their money back from Cineworld either now or in the future. If that pushes the company into bankruptcy, there may well be nothing left over for shareholders (some parts of the business are already in a form of bankruptcy protection known by its US name Chapter 11, although they could emerge from that in future).

Even if the company avoids bankruptcy, though, the enormous debt load would likely consume any earnings it makes for years or decades to come.

Sizeable risks

Either way, I see substantial risks for shareholders.

Given its penny stock status and small market capitalisation of £65m, some good news could lead the Cineworld share price to jump sharply. We have already seen that this year, when even a rumour of interest from rival Vue saw the shares move up strongly.

Indeed, the Cineworld share price has climbed 31% in 2023.

But buying a share just in the hope of a sudden price jump due to news flow is speculating, not investing. As a long-term investor looking to buy into great businesses at an attractive price, Cineworld looks like a disaster to me.  

It has destroyed shareholder value on a massive scale in recent years. The debt pile may yet destroy what little shareholder value is left. Even a penny stock can get cheaper. I will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Which of these cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares seem to offer excellent all-round value. But do their lower-than-average valuations suggest they should be avoided?

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

FTSE 250: 1 share to buy for a special dividend

| John Choong

FTSE 250 firm Dunelm recently reported its half-year results. The company also announced a special dividend, making the stock a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Which of these 4 FTSE mega-caps would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE mega-cap all have market valuations exceeding £100bn. But which of these four London whales would be my first…

Read more »

Young woman preparing home budget, using laptop and calculator
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Glencore shares have benefitted from a commodities boom over the past two years. Our writer explores the return he could…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

9% yield! This top lithium stock looks like a bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) shares are up 42% over the last 12 months. But I think this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Bank shares or savings accounts? I prefer these stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While cash savings rates are only slowly creeping up, these four bank shares pay generous cash dividends to their shareholders.…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £12k a year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how a long-term investment approach could help him generate a sizeable passive income from his Stocks and…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Even with a cut, the Persimmon dividend forecast looks good to me!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the Persimmon dividend forecast over the next few years. He is tempted to buy the shares --…

Read more »