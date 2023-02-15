Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares paying very high yields

3 FTSE 100 shares paying very high yields

In my hunt for quality companies whose cheap shares offer high yields, I found these three Footsie firms. They offer cash payouts as high as 9.2% a year.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a veteran investor, my investing strategy is built on three simple principles. First is diversification: spreading my money widely across many markets. Second is capital gains: investing for future share-price growth. And third is high yields: investing in shares paying bumper cash dividends.

I love high yields

Like many older investors, my wife and I use dividend-paying shares to generate income for our family portfolio. Indeed, almost all our passive income comes from share dividends.

But share dividends are not guaranteed — and can be cut or cancelled at any time. During the good years, dividends often go up, but can fall during bad years. For me, dividends are one of the riskiest forms of income — but easily my favourite.

Also, not all UK-listed companies pay out cash dividends to their shareholders. In fact, the vast majority of shares in London don’t. Happily, most companies in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index do pay out dividends, so that’s where I hunt for high yields.

Three FTSE 100 dividend dynamos

For example, here are three Footsie firms whose shares offer some of the highest yields in the London market:

CompanyBritish American TobaccoM&GVodafone Group
IndustryTobaccoAsset managementTelecoms
Share price3,157.5p200.82p99.0p
One-year change-7.8%-6.6%-28.7%
Market value£70.6bn£4.7bn£26.8bn
Price-to-earnings ratio10.8N/A15.4
Earnings yield9.3%N/A6.5%
Dividend yield7.0%9.2%7.8%
Dividend cover1.3N/A0.8

For the record, my family portfolio already includes one of these shares, as we bought Vodafone Group stock at a share price of 90.2p in December. Vodafone shares are down nearly 30% over the past 12 months — and this tumble pushed them onto my watchlist of bargain-bin shares.

Vodafone’s share price has risen around 10% since our purchase, giving us a modest capital gain on paper. However, this price rise has also lowered the firm’s bumper dividend yield to 7.8% a year. And though it’s been a tough few years for the group, I expect the next round of consumer price hikes to help support this cash payout.

I’d buy the other high yielders today

As I said earlier, my portfolio strategy relies heavily on dividends for income, either to spend or reinvest into more shares. And that’s why I’d gladly buy the two other high-yielding stocks in the table above, yet I won’t right now.

As one of the world’s leading cigarette manufacturers, British American Tobacco is what some folk call a ‘sin stock’. And ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investors tend to shun such shares.

But as a smoker myself, I see no problem in profiting from my own filthy habit. And I’m keen on BAT’s 7% cash yield, covered 1.3 times by earnings. However, I won’t buy BAT stock, because my wife would very much disapprove. And I strongly subscribe to the saying, “Happy wife, happy life”!

The third and final high-yielder is investment manager M&G, whose shares pay a bumper 9.2% a year in cash. Although its dividend payout is not covered by historic earnings, M&G fully intends to maintain its current dividend strategy. Therefore, I’ve added M&G to my watchlist of potential shares to buy when the new tax year starts on 6 April. Watch this space…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Vodafone Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K ISA to target £1,000 in annual passive income

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares is a great way to build a rising passive income for my retirement. Here's where…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

9%+ yield! The M&G dividend forecast has caught my eye

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks the M&G dividend forecast is appealing, offering him close to a double-digit yield. Here he considers what…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit 8,000. But it’s still cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 broke past 8,000 points for the first time. It has now made gains over periods…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This controversial UK stock now yields 7.6%! Time to buy?

| John Fieldsend

This controversial UK stock offers a fantastic 7.6% yield, the fifth-highest annual payout on the entire FTSE 100 index. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are boohoo shares a screaming buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

boohoo shares have turned from booming growth to near wipeout in just two years. Might buying now be throwing good…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for ways to make big long-term returns from my investment portfolio. I think these penny stocks could be…

Read more »