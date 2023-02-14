Home » Investing Articles » Will the Scottish Mortgage share price recover in 2023?

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price recover in 2023?

Scottish Mortgage continues to be the best-selling investment trust as buyers reckon it will repeat its stellar past performance.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) had a dismal 2022, its share price crashing almost 45%. Yet investors are not giving up on it. It was the best-selling investment trust on the AJ Bell platform in January.

For as long as I can remember, private investors were dismissed as being short termist. They stood accused of jumping onto hot trends at the top of the market, then fleeing in panic at the bottom, turning paper losses into real ones.

Top FTSE 100 investment trust

No doubt, plenty of investors sold Scottish Mortgage after last year’s crash. But plenty are seizing this opportunity to buy it too. Could there be more contrarian private investors out there than we think?

As a long-term writer for the Fool, I hope so. We urge investors to go shopping for shares after they have fallen and top stocks trading at bargain prices.

Scottish Mortgage tempts on that front, but I am approaching with caution. While it enjoyed a blistering performance during the US tech boom, there is no guarantee it can repeat that success. Top portfolio holdings such as Amazon and Tesla flew in the era of near-zero interest rates and endless fiscal and monetary stimulus. As inflation rages, those days are gone.

I suspect one reason Scottish Mortgage remains popular is that investors are calculating that the US Federal Reserve and other central bankers will soon stop hiking interest rates as inflation falls, and start cutting them instead. When that happens, risky growth stocks will be back in vogue, tech will fly and take Scottish Mortgage with it. That’s the theory, anyway.

We are not there yet. There are signs inflation is proving to be stubborn, and we may have to wait that bit longer for substantial rate cuts. Also, macro events are impossible to predict.

If I was to buy Scottish Mortgage today, it would be with a long-term view. I would not expect an instant recovery this year, but give it five or 10 years.

But then, why buy Scottish Mortgage at all? Are today’s buyers still being seduced by recent past performance? I suspect they are. After all, the trust is still up 90% over five years, and a staggering 420% over 10 years.

We encourage long-term investing here at The Motley Fool, and those performance figures confirm just how rewarding it can be. My worry is that Scottish Mortgage fund captured a moment in time, and one that may never return.

I would still buy, but for one reason only. To plug a portfolio gap. Its management focuses on buying smaller, fast-growing companies, and I could do with more exposure to that corner of the market. Yet not right now.

Today, my focus is on buying top FTSE 100 dividend stocks. The index is near its all-time high, but there are still lots of bargains out there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 hit 8,000 and stay there in 2023?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 has again hit record a high. However, a global and UK recession could undermine its position as…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

My 3 best forms of passive income for 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although there are many different ways to earn extra passive income, I like these three best of all right now.…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would use a compact portfolio to aim for a million. Here's why he focuses on buying high-quality companies…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares look like bargains at current prices. Here's why I'd buy them for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Glencore shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares have been one of the FTSE 100's success stories over the last year. But they're still on a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain for FTSE 100 investors?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price looks ultra cheap from both a growth and income perspective. But does this suggest a UK share…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are halfway to a pound. Can they get there?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has seen the value of his boohoo shares tumble. But lately they have been climbing. Could now be…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d invest £4,200 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £350 in passive income a year

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 250 REIT offers a massive dividend yield. Our writer outlines how he'd invest in its shares to supplement…

Read more »