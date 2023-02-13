Home » Investing Articles » UK shares in focus: could this be the cheapest growth stock on the FTSE?

UK shares in focus: could this be the cheapest growth stock on the FTSE?

Dr James Fox takes a close look at UK stocks offering growth opportunities. Could this Africa-focused stock be the top pick?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares form the core of my portfolio. But there isn’t a host of traditional growth stocks among them. Instead, if I’m looking for growth, it may be wiser to look towards the US and the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

But there are some UK-listed firms that are focused on growth. One of those is Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF). So, is this growth-focused stock right for my portfolio?

Growth stocks

Growth stocks traditionally have a higher risk profile than value stocks. As we all know, there’s no guarantee that a company will deliver its promised growth. As such, I have less exposure to growth stocks than I do to value stocks.

When it comes to valuations, growth stocks tend to appear to be more expensive. That’s because they’re valued on future cash flows. Investors, therefore, pay a premium for this exposure to growth.

Typically, we might see growth stocks as those in tech, biotech, pharmaceutical, or green energy, but in reality, they can be in any sector. And because of this weighing towards future cash flow generation, they trade with higher multiples.

What makes Airtel different?

Airtel Africa is a multinational company — majority owned by the Indian telecommunications group Bharti Airtel — that provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries in Africa.

Telecoms can be seen as growth industry, especially when we look at the opportunities in the mobile money services sector. Airtel Africa is highly promising, primarily because of the geographies in which it operates.

The African continent — especially East and Central Africa where Airtel focuses its operations — is a high growth market, offering lucrative opportunities, with a higher risk profile, in many industries.

Communications and finance are two such sectors. For one, less than half of adults in Africa have a bank account. The industry is ripe for development, and is being encouraged by state-led initiatives to formalise markets.

Why I’m buying

Focusing on valuation, we can observe that Airtel Africa trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. That’s nearly half the FTSE 100 average of 14. It’s worth remembering that the index is traditionally not geared to growth. As such, you’d expect a growth-oriented stock to trade with multiples above the index average. I’m not entirely sure whether it is the cheapest growth stock on the FTSE, but it can’t be far off.

Meanwhile a discounted cash flow model analysis suggests the stock should have a fair price of 500p. That’s four times the current price.

Naturally, I need to recognise that a discounted cash flow calculation is subject to assumptions on future cash flow. This can be challenging when we’re looking 10 years into the future, and especially with growth stocks.

In the last quarter, pre-tax profit fell 4% despite revenue rising. That could be seen as concern but profit attributable to the company actually rose 10.7% to $172m. Currently, the dividend yield is a manageable 3.5%.

So, despite the higher risk profile associated with investing in developing world business, I’m looking to add Airtel to my portfolio. I’m also expecting to see stronger growth when macroeconomic conditions improve and the US dollar weakens.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here's how I'd invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for this year with the pharma giant slowly increasing its dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 250 stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this top-notch, high-dividend-yield stock may potentially lay strong foundations for a starter investment portfolio.

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ditch buy-to-let property and buy FTSE 100 shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let is a popular wealth-building strategy, but investing in FTSE 100 shares may be a faster and easier alternative.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

At 108p, is now a good time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are trading near record lows, but I think it may be years before the business can return to…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

The Meta share price is soaring! Time to pile in?

| John Fieldsend

The Meta share price rose sharply last week on the back of surprising full year results. Is now a great…

Read more »