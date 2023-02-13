Home » Investing Articles » I’m on the hunt for cheap shares. These 5 look great value to me

I’m on the hunt for cheap shares. These 5 look great value to me

I love buying cheap shares with the intention of holding for the long term to give them time to recover. There are plenty out there today.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to top up my portfolio by investing in cheap shares that have scope to fight back over the next few years. I reckons there are plenty that fit the bill on the FTSE 100 today, so that’s where I am beginning my hunt.

It’s odd to think of the FTSE 100 as offering good value, given the index is trading at an all-time high. Yet not all of its members have rocketed.

There’s loads of stocks I’d like to buy

Mining stock Anglo American instantly grabs my attention, as its shares trade at just 5.4 times earnings. Given that 15 times is seen as good value, it looks cheap. Better still, it should yield 7.41% this year.

It should benefit from rising demand as the Chinese economy reopens, but the risk is that a global recession will hit demand. The Anglo American share price is down 10.32% in a year, but it’s up 102% over five years. I’m taking a 10-20-year view, which allows me to look beyond today’s uncertainty. Over that length of time, this stock looks a buy.

Incredibly, Barclays is even cheaper, trading at just five times earnings, with a price-to-book value of just 0.4 (where 1 is considered fair value). Rising interest rates allows banks to widen their net interest margins, which is positive, but the recession is a big negative if it leads to a sharp rise in debt impairments.

The Barclays yield is relatively low at 3.23% but it is forecast to hit 4.8% next year and still have ample cover of 3.8. I would expect more progression to come plus some share price growth when investor sentiment picks up.

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher also catch the eye trading at just 7.8 times earnings, while yielding 4.5% covered a healthy 2.8 times. It performed strongly during lockdown when housebound DIYers got to work, but has slipped since. 

The Kingfisher share price is down 13.48% over one year and 21.68% over five years, but I see this as a buying opportunity. Again, the recession and falling house prices may hit demand, but over a five-year view, this is an exciting recovery play.

I’m looking for income and growth

Housebuilder Persimmon is also cheap, trading at six times earnings, and the uncertain housing market plays a part in that too. The dividend is being rebased so the stock will yield a lot less than the 15.76% quoted online going forward. I still expect healthy shareholder payouts though.

The next year or two will be bumpy but I want to buy before the recovery, rather than afterwards.

Paper packaging products group DS Smith also looks cheap trading at just 11.1 times earnings and yielding a healthy 4.39%, covered twice by earnings. Its stock is down in 11.5% over one year and 22.76% over five, but as a contrarian investor I find this tempting rather than a turn off.

A major recession will prove a headwind as cash-strapped shoppers will spend less online, hitting deliveries and demand. The company also faces industrial action. That’s why it’s cheap, Fools! But I think DS Smith has the financial resilience to recover from today’s troubles.

I need to do my due diligence on these five stocks before buying them, but all look good value, according to my criteria.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 FTSE cannabis stocks I’m considering for the ‘green’ revolution

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at FTSE-listed stocks in and surrounding the very promising marijuana industry. Is he…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 50p?

| Charlie Carman

boohoo shares have made an explosive start to 2023. Is now the time for our writer to invest in the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett shares to buy with dividend yields above 4%

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett owns shares in both Kraft Heinz and Citigroup. Stephen Wright thinks they could be great passive income stocks…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Ocado shares are looking lively. Do I buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Ocado shares have been riding a roller coaster over the past six months. And after recent price falls, they've popped…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100,000 in UK shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is rising, and the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is approaching. Investors are liking the look of…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Was I dumb to sell my GSK shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After having a big holding of GSK shares, we sold out big-time in April 2021. Nearly two years later, should…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has boosted his income streams by buying two Dividend Aristocrats. Here's why these investments excite him.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »