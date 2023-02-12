Home » Investing Articles » Why soaring Rolls-Royce shares have further to rally!

Why soaring Rolls-Royce shares have further to rally!

Dr James Fox explains why he believes Rolls-Royce shares will continue their bull run further into 2023, despite a warning.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have really bounced back since their nadir in late 2022. But I’m still expecting to see the engineering giant continue gaining this year despite some foreboding comments from its new CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic.

So let’s take a closer look at why I’m backing Rolls to continue soaring.

“Our last chance”

Erginbilgic began his tenure by labelling the engineering group a “burning platform” and said “given everything I know talking to investors, this is our last chance”

That probably isn’t what I was expecting from the incoming CEO, and it seems to have brought the most recent bull run to an end. The stock is now down around 3% from its January peak, and remains down 5% over 12 months.

Erginbilgic described the company’s performance as unsustainable, adding that the situation had nothing to do with Covid-19. However, he contended that it was possible to turn the firm’s fortunes around.

Near-term positives

We’ve heard for a while now that Rolls-Royce’s defence and power systems segments have been performing well. But the big challenge has been civil aviation in the wake of the pandemic — the segment is its bread and butter, accounting for more than 40% of its total revenue. 

In the autumn, the engineering giant said that Large Engine Flying Hours had only recovered to 65% of 2019 levels. The firm earns money from engine performance hours, and not just the sale of engines.

So where are the positives? Well China’s reopening represents a huge boost. International travel between China and the rest of the world will pick up — Emirates’ CEO recently talked of huge pent-up demand for travel in the country — but airlines in China frequently use wide-body jets with Rolls engines for domestic flights.

Because of this, I’d expect to see flying hours return to near-2019 levels this year.

The impact of China’s reopening has been feeding through to the forecasts and City analysts now believe profits will rise from £47m in 2022 to £278m in 2023. Further growth is expected in 2024.

Valuation

Rolls isn’t easy to value right now. It hasn’t consistently turned a profit since the pandemic hit and after the sale of business units to pay down Covid-induced debts, it’s a very different beast today.

Discounted cash flow models suggest that it could be undervalued by as much as 70%. But currently, I’d suggest forecasting cash flow over the next decade has been made even more challenging by the company’s transformation into a leaner, less indebted business.

Instead, I’ve been looking at near-term metrics. And they’re largely positive. Rolls trades with a enterprise-value-to-sales ratio of 1.2 versus a sector average of 1.8. Meanwhile, the forward EV-to-EBITDA is 10.2 versus a sector average of 11.5.

So, while I already own Rolls stock, this gives me the conviction to buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »