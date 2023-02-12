Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend yield is set to get even better.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares are showing signs of life after jumping almost a quarter in the past three months. This isn’t the only FTSE 100 share that’s doing well as the index breaks all-time highs, but I think there’s more to come.

Investors in the UK’s benchmark blue-chip index have a right to feel optimistic today. Yet those like me who prefer to buy shares when they’re cheap, rather than rising strongly, are also a little wary.

FTSE 100 shares are back

I went on a FTSE 100 shopping spree last autumn and every stock I bought has jumped since then. Persimmon (28.82%), Rio Tinto (14.42%) and Rolls-Royce (31.08%) all delivered instant gratification. The last stock I bought was Lloyds itself, and I’m currently up 8.74%.

When I look at the index today, I don’t see as many stone cold buying opportunities as I did three or four months ago. Yet Lloyds still grabs me. Its stock still trades at just 7.1 times earnings. Its price-to-book ratio is 0.7 (where 1 is seen as fair value). That’s not as cheap as it was before, but it’s still cheap.

It’s a similar story with the dividend. While the yield has slipped to 3.8%, it’s still handsomely covered 3.8 times by earnings, and the future is bright. Lloyds shares are forecast to yield 5.2%, and cover will still be comfortable at 2.7. I’m looking forward to receiving my dividend payments so that I can plough them back into Lloyds stock.

While the share price has done well lately, it’s still down 0.21% measured over one year and 21.17% over five years. This ship hasn’t sailed.

I don’t expect Lloyds to go full steam ahead in 2023 though. We all know how much trouble the UK economy is in. While higher interest rates allow the banks to widen their net interest margins, they also put pressure on the housing market.

Long-term buy-and-hold for income and growth

Lloyds can’t hope to counter a slowdown at home with expansion overseas, given its high domestic exposure. This is a British bank, and Britain isn’t the economic force it was.

On the other hand, I think the doom has been overdone. We saw that on Friday, when it turned out the UK didn’t slip into recession after all last year (although it was a close run thing).

Property sales and home prices may be falling, but as mortgage rates ease, the market may still avoid a wipeout. Also, blue-chip dividend aristocrats like Lloyds are finally receiving the interest they deserve from investors now that the US tech boom has lost its glamour.

I see today’s troubles as a buying opportunity, rather than a threat. As I said, I like to buy stocks when the outlook is bleak and prices are low. That’s much better than when they’re booming and investors are bidding prices up. Lloyds is in that position today.

I won’t be adding to my holding. But that’s only because I have enough exposure from my recent purchase and want to diversify into other sectors. But I think Lloyds is still a buy at today’s price of 53.01p.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Persimmon Plc, Rio Tinto Group, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to buy now at 52-week lows

| Roland Head

The recent market rally has left behind some quality businesses, says Roland Head. He highlights two potential bargain stocks to…

Read more »