Home » Investing Articles » I’d put £66 a week into this high-yield property stock for £500 a year in passive income

I’d put £66 a week into this high-yield property stock for £500 a year in passive income

A lifetime of passive income is attainable with regular weekly investments. I’d invest in this real estate stock to get started.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite cash savings accounts paying more interest lately, I’d still rather invest in quality dividend shares for passive income. And one FTSE 250 property stock looks far more appealing to me than just sitting in cash.

Solid foundation

Londonmetric Property (LSE:LMP) is a real estate investment trust that owns a diverse collection of properties (mainly warehouses) in urban locations across the UK.

Its assets under management have grown from £1.2bn in 2013 to over £3bn today. Its list of occupiers include the likes of Amazon, Primark, and DHL. Needless to say, this provides a solid foundation for rental income, reflected in its exceptional occupancy rate of 98.7% (as of September 2022).

Londonmetric Property’s Top 10 Occupiers

OccupierContracted rental income (%)
Primark4.1%
Amazon3.4%
Argos2.9%
THG2.9%
Eddie Stobart2.4%
DFS2.7%
DHL2.5%
Currys2.5%
Odeon2.4%
Waitrose2.3%

It’s well known that many shopping centres and high streets are in decline as more consumer spending shifts online. However, the logistics and industrial warehousing space is benefitting as companies improve their distribution infrastructure to serve growing e-commerce demand.

Londonmetric’s net rental income reached £72.1m as of September, a 14% year-on-year increase. This gave the £1.9bn capitalised trust the ability to keep raising its dividend.

£500 a year in passive income

As things stand, the firm’s dividend for fiscal 2023 is expected to be 9.46p per share. With a share price of 193p today, that equates to a prospective dividend yield of about 4.9%. That’s well above the average FTSE All-Share index yield of 3.6%.

That means I’d need approximately 5,310 shares to generate £500 a year in passive income. Those would cost me around £10,300.

Clearly that’s a sizeable chunk of money. I may not be able to afford all that in one go. But if I instead drip-fed £66 a week into the stock, I could gradually work my way towards that figure.

Doing it this way would take three years to reach my target of £500 in annual passive income.

Of course, the share price won’t stand still for three years. But drip-feeding my money in every week would smooth out the natural ups and downs of the market.

One thing I should mention here is that I’m fortunate my broker offers zero-commission trading. Not all investment platforms do, though, with some still charging as much as £10 per transaction. That would make pursuing this strategy far more costly.

Risks to consider

As much as I like this stock, there’s still risk here. The value of the firm’s portfolio could take a big hit if the commercial property market drops further. It fell last year and it could fall again in 2023.

Saying that, the stock is down 32% in a little over a year, so some of this risk is likely already baked into the share price. And the company’s aim is to collect rent rather than flip property, so I’m not overly concerned long term.

Finally, it’s not always guaranteed that dividends will be paid. But the quality of the firm’s occupiers gives me confidence this is an excellent choice for passive income. That’s why I recently became a shareholder myself, adding the stock to my well-diversified portfolio of income payers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »