Home » Investing Articles » Billionaires love these 3 stocks! Should I buy them for my portfolio?

Billionaires love these 3 stocks! Should I buy them for my portfolio?

Stephen Wright has been looking at what stocks the best in the business are buying. Can he learn anything from their choices?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Identifying great investments can be a challenge. But looking at what some of the most successful investors are doing can be a great way of finding stocks to buy.

Warren Buffett says the fact that someone else owns a stock is never a good enough reason to buy it. I agree, but I think it an be a good source of inspiration.

Meta Platforms

When I looked through the reports, one name kept appearing. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) appeared as the most popular stock to buy over the last six months.

These investors have been leaning into a significant drop in the company’s share price. An they’ve been rewarded with a 50% rally since the start of the year.

The core business is in good shape. Meta’s social media platforms have more users than ever and its AI investments seem to have offset the threat of Apple’s data policy changes.

Furthermore, the company announced plans to improve its efficiency and bring its costs under control. That had been one of the biggest investor concerns with the stock in 2022.

There are still plenty of risks, though. The metaverse project continues to lose money and the company expects this to get worse in 2023. 

As a result, I’m much more cautious about the stock than I was last year. I thought Meta shares were a bargain at $125, but I’m not so sure at today’s prices.

Microsoft

Meta Platforms was the stock bought by the most investors during the last six months. Over the last three months, though, that was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The Microsoft share price is up 7% since the start of the year. And the company continues to grow its income at an impressive rate.

Despite its previous success, I find it hard to see the stock as an obvious bargain. The company’s cloud infrastructure and AI look promising, but there’s also risk here.

For one thing, there’s significant competition from the likes of Amazon. That creates uncertainty around margins and competitive advantage.

It’s one thing to know that Microsoft is exposed to growing industries. But knowing how much money it will make from them is much more difficult.

Others might be better placed to assess this, but I think it’s highly uncertain. And that means I can’t see the stock as an obvious bargain.

Alphabet

The most popular stock, though, was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). More of the investors I looked at owned shares in Google’s parent company than either Meta or Microsoft. 

Despite high stock-based-compensation (which I view as a risk) Alphabet shares are up 16% since the start of the year. Nonetheless, I’ve been buying the stock for my portfolio lately.

The company has cloud and AI investments. But its core business has a dominant position in the online search industry and generates extremely strong returns with relatively little costs.

Alphabet has also managed to restrict its losses better than Meta has. The company’s speculative projects lost $2.9bn in 2022, while Meta lost $4bn in the last quarter alone.

Buffett once said that he views Google as a missed opportunity. Other billionaires haven’t been so hesitant, though, and I prefer it to Meta or Microsoft at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »