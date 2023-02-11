Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £200 in UK shares each month to target a £20,570 second income

How I’d invest £200 in UK shares each month to target a £20,570 second income

Investing small sums of money each month in UK shares can produce a surprisingly large stream of passive income over the long term.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Contrary to popular belief, investing in UK shares to build a second income doesn’t require significant monthly contributions if an investor is consistent. With only £200 a month, it’s possible to set an investment portfolio on track to deliver £20,570 passively each year.

What’s more, thanks to the stock market correction in 2022, plenty of top-notch stocks within the FTSE 250 are trading at juicy discounts. And buying high-quality businesses below their intrinsic value is a proven recipe for long-term success.

Buying quality shares for the long run

The stock market as a whole has a perfect track record of recovering from even the worst financial catastrophes. However, that doesn’t mean all listed businesses are destined to bounce back. In fact, many UK shares, including large-caps, have collapsed over the years due to weak financial health and poor leadership.

Even if a firm is financially robust and capable of recovering, that doesn’t mean it will deliver market-beating or even market-meeting returns over the long term. After all, businesses don’t exist in a vacuum. There are constant threats from competitors trying to steal customers and, in turn, market share. So how does a company protect itself?

There are multiple tactics available. However, the most sustainable strategy is to develop a wide economic moat. This involves establishing a collection of unique advantages. These can be leveraged to retain existing customers while launching a strike on a rival firm’s addressable market.

Advantages can come in many forms. They can be something as simple as a well-known brand, or as complex as a network effect or regulatory barrier to entry. Providing rivals can’t replicate similar advantages, it can become incredibly difficult to disrupt a business with a wide moat. And for shareholders, this can result in potentially decades of impressive share price and dividend growth.

Turning £200 a month into £20,570

Since the FTSE 250 was launched in 1992, the index has delivered an average annualised return of 10.6%. Thanks to compounding, investing £200 into these UK shares at this rate of return for 30 years could potentially reach a value of £514,264. Following the 4% withdrawal rule, this translates into a second passive income of just over £20,570 per year.

That’s not bad, considering the low amount of effort involved. And this income could even be bolstered further through individual stock picking. Even if a portfolio delivers just an extra 1%, that’s enough to boost the annual income by another £5,020.

Of course, this is all theoretical. There’s no guarantee the FTSE 250 will continue to deliver this rate of return moving forward. Not to mention that stock picking comes with its own set of risks, which can destroy wealth rather than create it. And don’t forget that stock market crashes and corrections also throw a spanner in the works every once in a while. That said, those corrections also give us a chance to buy quality shares when they’re temporarily cheap.

All of this is to say that investing in UK shares may be risky, but when executed diligently and patiently, it can potentially unlock impressive volumes of wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My Barclays shares are up 21%. Do I buy more?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have been volatile in 2022-23 and hit a one-year low in October. They have since bounced back strongly,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 index could hit 39,000 by 2037

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index has increased by 400% before in less than 14 years and here's why it may happen…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I wish I’d never bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two FTSE 250 shares for their juicy dividend yields. But earnings are being battered at both companies,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d forgotten about these 2 FTSE income stocks. Should I buy them now?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is so full of top income stocks that it's easy to overlook companies like these two. It's…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years

| Roland Head

Buying good businesses and holding for long periods is favoured by top investors, including Warren Buffett. Roland Head shares his…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with new catalysts for growth

| Kevin Godbold

Both these FTSE 100 shares are backed by businesses with exciting new plans to refocus and grow operations in the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Every stock market correction offers bargains. I’d grab cheap FTSE 250 stocks today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Bank of England is upgrading its outlook for the economy, but there's still time to capitalise on cheap stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover the five simple-but-critical steps required to unlock sustainable long-term passive income in the stock market.

Read more »