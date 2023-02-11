Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years

Buying good businesses and holding for long periods is favoured by top investors, including Warren Buffett. Roland Head shares his picks.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The future is always uncertain, but I’m confident I could choose FTSE 100 stocks to buy today that I’d be happy to hold for the next decade.

To be clear, I don’t have any insider insight or secret formula to help me choose stocks. My approach is much simpler. I look for profitable businesses with a long track record of delivering essential products or services.

I also look for evidence of reliable dividend payments. These are a good sign that a company generates surplus cash. Dividends also provide a useful income that I can reinvest, or withdraw in cash.

Here are three FTSE dividend shares I’d be happy to buy today and hold until 2033.

A 187-year track record

My first choice is savings and insurance group Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). This well-known company has been in business since 1836. Today, it manages more than £1.4 trillion in assets, including property, stocks and bonds.

This business has a strong track record of profitability, and L&G’s predictable cash flows support a 7.5% dividend yield.

However, the stock’s high yield and low price-to-earnings ratio of seven suggest to me that investors might be concerned about the impact of changing market conditions.

Another worry may be that long-serving chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson has just announced plans to retire. Change at the top is always a risk, but I’m reassured by the group’s 187-year history.

I own L&G shares and plan to continue holding them for many years.

Quality assurance is essential

My next pick is a business that’s a market leader in the quality assurance sector. Intertek (LSE: ITRK) provides a huge range of testing and certification services to industrial and consumer clients all over the world.

Examples include battery testing, agricultural testing and inspection and quality control for beauty products.

I see Intertek as an essential service provider for most of its clients, with plenty of repeat business from major customers. Profit margins are high. However, Intertek shares rarely look cheap. Demand could fall during a recession too.

There are always risks but, on balance, I think this is a quality business that can justify a premium rating.

Intertek shares currently trade on 20 times forecast earnings, with a 2.6% dividend yield. I see them as a long-term buy at this level.

Much-loved consumer brands

Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) is my final choice. This family-controlled business is known for affordable grocery brands such as Kingsmill and Patak. It’s also the owner of value fashion chain Primark.

In addition to its food and fashion/lifestyle businesses, ABF also owns a range of agricultural operations, producing sugar and other commodities.

However, ABF was hit hard by the pandemic when its Primark stores were forced to close. But post-pandemic earnings bounced back last year, with pre-tax profit up 48% to £1,076m.

This strong performance has supported a share price rally that’s left ABF stock trading on 16 times forecast earnings, with a 2.4% yield.

ABF shares don’t look quite such good value as they did a few months ago. Even so, I think they’re well-priced as a long-term investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in Intertek Group Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc and Intertek Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 index could hit 39,000 by 2037

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index has increased by 400% before in less than 14 years and here's why it may happen…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I wish I’d never bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two FTSE 250 shares for their juicy dividend yields. But earnings are being battered at both companies,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d forgotten about these 2 FTSE income stocks. Should I buy them now?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is so full of top income stocks that it's easy to overlook companies like these two. It's…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with new catalysts for growth

| Kevin Godbold

Both these FTSE 100 shares are backed by businesses with exciting new plans to refocus and grow operations in the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Every stock market correction offers bargains. I’d grab cheap FTSE 250 stocks today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Bank of England is upgrading its outlook for the economy, but there's still time to capitalise on cheap stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover the five simple-but-critical steps required to unlock sustainable long-term passive income in the stock market.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold until the 2030s

| Christopher Ruane

Why has our writer bought this pair of cheap shares for his portfolio? And why has he no plans to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover what lies at the heart of Warren Buffett's investment strategy and how to try and leverage it for superior…

Read more »