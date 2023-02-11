Home » Investing Articles » 2 great FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

2 great FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

I’m looking for ways to supercharge my capital gains and passive income over the next decade. These FTSE 100 shares could be just what I’m looking for.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy and hold in my portfolio for the next decade. Here are two I’m considering snapping up today.

Bargain buy

Consumer spending power is under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis endures. Latest data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows total retail sales rose just 4.2% in January.

This was down on the three-month average of 5.2%. And this year on year rise was largely down to price inflation. In fact, the BRC said “the rise in sales masked a much larger drop in volumes”.

In this climate, snapping up value retail stocks like B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) could be a good idea. Low-cost operators like these are thriving as shoppers stretch their budgets as far as they can.

This FTSE 100 retailer grew like-for-like revenues 6.4% during the 13 weeks to Christmas Eve. And B&M said it put in a “very good performance” across both its grocery and general merchandise lines.

Buying value businesses like this isn’t just sound investing strategy for right now though. The budget retail segment has been growing strongly over the past decade as consumers become savvier with their cash. The breakneck rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl is proof of this.

It’s a trend that’s tipped to run and run too. And B&M is expanding to make the most of this opportunity. It’s due to open four new stores in March alone.

Now it’s true that B&M operates in a highly competitive environment. In fact, its rivals are also rapidly building their store estates and Poundland alone plans to open or relocate 50 stores this year. But I believe the strength of B&M’s brand could still help it deliver robust shareholder returns.

Look East

Buying shares with emerging market exposure might also be a good way to generate long-term wealth. HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) is one way I’m considering playing this theme.

This FTSE 100 company is increasingly pivoting towards Asia. This seems to be wise strategy, given the rate at which personal wealth levels there are rising. Financial product penetration is also low on the faraway continent too, providing plenty of scope for HSBC to grow revenues.

Encouragingly, regulators in China are loosening financial market rules to boost overseas investment as well. This could bolster economic growth across the entire region and provide added opportunities for the region’s banks.

I think HSBC is a great value stock to buy at current prices of around 600p per share. The bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.5 times. It also carries a market-beating 7.5% dividend yield.

I’m considering investing despite the threat of an upsurge of Covid-19 infections in China. I expect the firm to deliver stunning profits growth over the next 10 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I wish I’d never bought these 2 FTSE 250 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two FTSE 250 shares for their juicy dividend yields. But earnings are being battered at both companies,…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’d forgotten about these 2 FTSE income stocks. Should I buy them now?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is so full of top income stocks that it's easy to overlook companies like these two. It's…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years

| Roland Head

Buying good businesses and holding for long periods is favoured by top investors, including Warren Buffett. Roland Head shares his…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with new catalysts for growth

| Kevin Godbold

Both these FTSE 100 shares are backed by businesses with exciting new plans to refocus and grow operations in the…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Every stock market correction offers bargains. I’d grab cheap FTSE 250 stocks today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Bank of England is upgrading its outlook for the economy, but there's still time to capitalise on cheap stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover the five simple-but-critical steps required to unlock sustainable long-term passive income in the stock market.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold until the 2030s

| Christopher Ruane

Why has our writer bought this pair of cheap shares for his portfolio? And why has he no plans to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover what lies at the heart of Warren Buffett's investment strategy and how to try and leverage it for superior…

Read more »