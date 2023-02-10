Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares for 2023?

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares for 2023?

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen due to the high level of economic uncertainty in the UK. Is this a good buying opportunity for investors?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares are well below their 52-week high right now. In February last year, the shares were trading above 150p. Today however, they can be picked up for around 120p.

Is this a good buying opportunity? Or are there better stocks to buy for my portfolio today? Let’s discuss.

Low P/E ratio

Looking at analysts’ earnings forecasts, Taylor Wimpey shares do have a relatively low valuation right now.

Currently, analysts expect the housebuilder to generate earnings per share of 10.4p for 2023. This means that at the current share price, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 11.6. That’s well below the UK market average (the median FTSE 100 P/E ratio is about 14.4).

The low P/E ratio doesn’t necessarily mean that the stock is a bargain though.

In the near term, Taylor Wimpey is likely to face some very challenging trading conditions. The UK housing market has slowed dramatically in recent months as a result of the spike in mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis. This is likely to impact the housebuilder’s top and bottom line.

It’s worth noting here that last month, the FTSE 100 company told investors it will build fewer homes in 2023 than in 2022. It also said its order book was lower than it has been in the recent past.

We enter 2023 with a lower private order book than in recent years and we expect overall volumes to reduce in 2023.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Statement, January 2023

Given the challenging trading conditions the company is facing, and the level of uncertainty present, a low valuation here is appropriate, to my mind. In other words, I don’t see much value on offer here.

Long-term opportunity?

Now it’s worth pointing out that the company was optimistic in relation to its medium- to long-term prospects. This is encouraging. If the housebuilder can weather the near-term economic uncertainty, today’s share price may turn out to be a bargain at some stage down the line.

One issue for me however is the boom/bust nature of the housebuilding industry. History shows that housebuilders tend to experience challenging business conditions on a fairly regular basis. And when they experience these conditions, investors tend to face significant share price losses and big dividend cuts (Taylor Wimpey cut its dividend completely in the Global Financial Crisis and during Covid).

This is not what I’m looking for as an investor. My goal is to invest in high-quality companies that can deliver steady, growing dividends over time and that have a very good chance of delivering strong capital gains over a 10+ year time horizon. Ultimately, housebuilders don’t match that profile.

So I’ll be giving Taylor Wimpey shares a miss this year. All things considered, I think there are better stocks to buy for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

A cheap penny stock to buy in February

| Roland Head

This penny stock looks good and cheap, says Roland Head. With a valuable portfolio of brands, he thinks this specialist…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new highs, I’d snap up these 2 cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

This week, the FTSE 100 index broke its previous record high. But Christopher Ruane reckons this FTSE 100 duo could…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

ChatGPT vs Bard: is now a great time to buy Alphabet stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has fallen this month on the back of fears that Microsoft is winning the AI race. Is this…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Is this the best income stock to buy this month?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This income stock is an anomaly -- it pays higher income, and more regularly, than most bonds in the market.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I’d buy today and hold for decades

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for FTSE 100 dividend shares that I can pretty much buy and forget. These two look like great…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Down 60%, is this growth stock finally a buy in February 2023?

| Gordon Best

Ocado had a difficult 2022 in the market, but does the recent drop in share price make it a great…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Antofagasta shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Tovey

I could have made a pretty penny if I'd invested in Antofagasta shares a year ago. But should I invest…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to snap up Barclays shares at a bargain price?

| Roland Head

The Barclays share price has motored higher this year, but Roland Head thinks further gains are likely. He explains why…

Read more »