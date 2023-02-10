Home » Investing Articles » A cheap penny stock to buy in February

A cheap penny stock to buy in February

This penny stock looks good and cheap, says Roland Head. With a valuable portfolio of brands, he thinks this specialist firm could be a good investment.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying unloved penny stocks can be very rewarding. Small-cap shares are often lightly traded and slower to react to good news than larger stocks. When they do recover, they can move fast.

Of course, this strategy isn’t without risk. Sometimes a small, cheap company is like that for a good reason. Things can always get worse, too.

For this reason, I focus even more than usual on financial health and profitability when I’m buying shares in small companies. If the fundamentals are strong and the shares look cheap, I hope I’ll have some protection against big losses.

A bargain in plain sight?

The company I’m going to look at today is specialist brickmaker Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE: MBH).

Shares in this business have fallen by 35% over the last two years as the market has priced in a housing downturn. However, Michelmersh’s trading has remained strong and the group’s financial position looks very healthy to me.

2 hidden attractions

I think this business has two attractions that might not be obvious at first glance.

One is that this the firm operates at the premium end of the market. Michelmersh’s brick brands include Charnwood, Blockleys, and Carlton. According to the company, it currently “owns most of the UK’s premium manufacturing brick brands”.

The attraction of premium branding is that builders buying these bricks don’t just want the cheapest product possible. They want the specific quality and appearance of Michelmersh products, and they’re willing to pay for it.

More generally, UK brick manufacturers have been unable to satisfy demand during the housing boom of recent years. Imports have made up the shortfall. But importing bricks is expensive, as they’re heavy and bulky.

If housebuilders cut back on new builds and brick demand slows, then I’d expect UK bricks to be chosen ahead of imports. That could help to protect UK brickmakers from falling demand.

Strong trading + cash pile

Michelmersh’s latest trading update seems to support this view. In November, the company said that 2022 results should be ahead of expectations. The order book for 2023 was said to be “strong and well-balanced”.

This business also has plenty of cash, thanks to double-digit profit margins and careful management. At the end of November, net cash was around £8.5m. That’s roughly equivalent to one year’s profits, providing a useful safety net.

The obvious concern is that as construction activity slows down, Michelmersh will see demand for its products fall. I can’t be sure that this won’t happen, but as I’ve mentioned above, I think the company’s distinctive brands and financial strength should provide a margin of safety.

Too cheap to ignore?

Michelmersh shares currently trade on a 2023 forecast price-to-earnings ratio of nine, with a 4% dividend yield. Broker forecasts suggest the firm’s earnings will be flat in 2023, before returning to growth in 2024.

I believe the shares look cheap at this level. In my view, this is one of the most attractive penny stocks on the UK market today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits new highs, I’d snap up these 2 cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

This week, the FTSE 100 index broke its previous record high. But Christopher Ruane reckons this FTSE 100 duo could…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

ChatGPT vs Bard: is now a great time to buy Alphabet stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has fallen this month on the back of fears that Microsoft is winning the AI race. Is this…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen due to the high level of economic uncertainty in the UK. Is this a good…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Is this the best income stock to buy this month?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This income stock is an anomaly -- it pays higher income, and more regularly, than most bonds in the market.…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Dividend Shares

2 dividend shares I’d buy today and hold for decades

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for FTSE 100 dividend shares that I can pretty much buy and forget. These two look like great…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Down 60%, is this growth stock finally a buy in February 2023?

| Gordon Best

Ocado had a difficult 2022 in the market, but does the recent drop in share price make it a great…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Antofagasta shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Tovey

I could have made a pretty penny if I'd invested in Antofagasta shares a year ago. But should I invest…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to snap up Barclays shares at a bargain price?

| Roland Head

The Barclays share price has motored higher this year, but Roland Head thinks further gains are likely. He explains why…

Read more »