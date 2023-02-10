Home » Investing Articles » 8.6% dividend! Is this FTSE 100 stock too good to be true?  

8.6% dividend! Is this FTSE 100 stock too good to be true?  

With a whopping dividend yield, Vodafone is a FTSE 100 stock that’s attracting income investors. So why are alarm bells ringing in my head?

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This FTSE 100 stock certainly seems like something to phone home about. After all, it offers a dividend yield that’s more than double the 4.1% the index paid in 2022.

The company in question is Vodafone (LSE:VOD). Its stock price has collapsed by 33% over the last year, sending its dividend yield shooting higher than an overhead wire.

Should I be loading up on Vodafone shares at this price? Or has Mr Market been punishing the telecommunications giant for good reason?

Lethargic growth forecasts

Vodafone is certainly not a high-growth prospect. Analysts estimate the company’s revenue will grow at a sluggish 0.5% per year. That’s based on a line drawn through 19 forecasters’ guesses about Vodafone’s earnings trajectory, compiled by software company Simply Wall Street.

Worryingly, that leaves Vodafone trailing the UK market, which is forecast to see revenue growth of 4.3% a year.

Meanwhile, the European wireless telecoms sector is projected to grow revenue by 1.7% a year. That means the percentage of the telecoms pie in Vodafone’s hands is forecast to decline over the coming years.

Vodafone’s FY23 Q3 trading update showed a slowdown in revenue growth. In Q2, group revenue had grown year on year by 2.5%, in Q3 it was down to 1.8%. Even that 1.8% figure was too generous: it included a 52.9% revenue rise in inflation-ravaged Turkey. With the Turkish anomaly excluded, revenue grew by only 0.5% in Q3.

The company explained that its poor growth was due in part to the EU Telecommunications Act. From 1 July 2022, regulations out of Brussels stopped Vodafone from being able to charge travellers in the EU and the EEA extra charges for calls, texts, and internet use outside of their home countries. The ‘roam-like-at-home’ scheme will remain in effect until 2032. Vodafone saw Q3 revenue growth in Europe contract by 1.1% compared with the previous year partly on the back of this change.

On the bright side, Q3 growth remained respectable in Africa at 3.5%, driven by higher data usage and good demand for financial services.

Hold the line

Of course, if I’m looking for a high-dividend stock, I normally have to temper my expectations for wild growth. Dividend aristocrats, for instance, tend to be slow-and-steady movers.

But I think Vodafone falls short even as an income stock. Its dividend payout has fallen over the last 10 years. To take a single data point, in 2012 shareholders got 18p per share, but by 2022 that had fallen to 8p.

In other words, the increase in the dividend yield has been driven solely by a steady downward march of its share price. This isn’t a story of rising dividend payouts.  

And dividends could be cut again in the future. The payout ratio is an unsustainable 123%, meaning its earnings don’t stretch far enough to make the payments. At the same time, Vodafone’s debt-to-equity ratio has rocketed from 63.4% to 114% over the last five years.

I won’t be adding Vodafone shares to my portfolio, despite the impressive telecommunications infrastructure it owns across 21 countries. The dividend payout looks unsustainable to me, and the firm’s weak growth and growing debt burden set alarm bells ringing in my head.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

5 stocks to watch next week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Rio Tinto among the five stocks that she will be watching as we approach…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Can I afford to miss a Wickes shares bargain?

| James J. McCombie

Wickes shares are trading at a low P/E ratio compared to peers. Is this enough of a bargain to force…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

I could already have doubled my money this year owning Tesla stock. Why didn’t I?

| Christopher Ruane

In just the first few weeks of 2023, Tesla stock has covered a large range of prices. Our writer has…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s why 2023 could be the best year ever for FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

With payouts from dividend stocks set to rise again in 2023, this could be a great time for investors to…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares after last week’s results?

| James Beard

Last week, the UK's largest company announced its best results for 115 years. But Shell's share price barely moved. Is…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice for sustainable passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income opportunities in dividend shares. Is taking a risk for an attractive return worth…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

5% yield! 6% yield! 7% yield! 3 UK shares I’d buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a trio of quarterly-paying dividend shares that offer yields of 5% to 7%. He'd happily buy…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy as the UK avoids recession

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 income stocks could deliver terrific investor returns even as the UK economy splutters. Here's why…

Read more »