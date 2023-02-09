Home » Investing Articles » I’m following Charlie Munger’s advice to target getting rich with UK shares

I’m following Charlie Munger’s advice to target getting rich with UK shares

The FTSE 100 has posted respectable returns over the last decade. But Stephen Wright is looking to do better by investing in UK shares.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in UK shares can be a great way of building wealth over time. The FTSE 100 has returned an average of 7.38% per year over the last decade. 

That’s a good result. But I’m aiming to do even better by following Charlie Munger’s advice.

Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett’s collaborator is a great source of investing wisdom. And one of my favourite insights is the following:

It takes character to sit there with all that cash and do nothing. I didn’t get to where I am by going after mediocre opportunities.

Charlie Munger

Munger’s point here is that achieving great returns involves focusing on only really great investment opportunities. For above average returns, I need to buy shares in companies that are better than the average.

But what makes a quality company? I’m looking for two things – a business that has a good competitive position and the ability to generate a lot of cash.

Quality businesses

By these standards, I think that Experian (LSE:EXPN) stands out as one of the highest-quality UK shares. It generates a return on its fixed assets of around 386%.

For context, Diageo generates an 81% return, Microsoft manages 86%, and Starbucks achieves 28%. These are all terrific companies, but Experian really stands out.

Operating Income (bn)Net PPE (bn)Return
Diageo£4.83£5.9781%
Experian$1.43$0.37386%
Microsoft$82.82$96.3886%
Starbucks$4.43$15.5828%

In terms of cash conversion, Experian converts 90% of its operating income into free cash flow. That’s also a very impressive result.

Microsoft manages to convert 72% of its operating income, Starbucks converts 57%, and Diageo manages 43%. Once again, Experian sets itself apart.

Operating Income (bn)Free Cash Flow (bn)Conversion
Diageo£4.83£2.0943%
Experian$1.43$1.2890%
Microsoft$82.82$59.6272%
Starbucks$4.43$2.5657%

Valuation

Identifying quality businesses is crucial. But if I buy them at the wrong prices, I won’t be able to generate the kind of returns I’m looking for.

In 2014, Experian shares were trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14. Since then, the stock has gone on to return an average of 12.7% per year.

A year earlier, the stock trading at a P/E ratio of 22. If I’d bought Experian shares back then, I’d have managed an annual return of just 8%.

This illustrates Munger’s point. If I take mediocre opportunities, then I’ll get mediocre returns.

Patience

Following Charlie Munger’s approach involves only taking outstanding opportunities. But with Experian shares trading at a price I consider high at the moment, what should I do?

Waiting for lower prices is risky – the stocks I’m watching might never reach the prices that I’m hoping for. Equally, buying weaker business or paying higher prices is likely to lead to lower returns.

I think that a better plan is to keep learning about different stocks. The more quality businesses I have on my radar, the better my chances of finding one at a good price.

My investing plan involves focusing on the best opportunities I can find. I might only own a few UK shares, but I think this gives me the best chance to build significant wealth over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Experian Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £417 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try for a million

| John Fieldsend

How long would it take to get to a million pounds saving £417 a month? With a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading back to pennies?    

| Christopher Ruane

After starting 2023 strongly, Christopher Ruane thinks the Rolls-Royce share price risks falling back to under a pound. Here's why…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

What will Scottish Mortgage shares be worth a decade from now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he would happily add Scottish Mortgage shares to his portfolio today in the hope of long-term…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Earnings: can Redrow shares maintain their recovery?

| Alan Oscroft

Redrow shares have been regaining ground since October. And they remain steady after an encouraging start to the second half.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How should I respond to a booming stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

This week's all-time FTSE 100 high has hit the headlines. But what does it mean practically for this writer's investment…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

2022 was officially a bear market for the FTSE 250, and the domestic outlook isn't great. Does the index still…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Some US stocks will crash after ‘senseless’ rally! But how can I benefit?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's expecting US stock to crash in the near future with the Nasdaq gaining 17%…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Making passive income from stocks is an achievable goal. Our writer outlines his strategy of saving regularly and buying dividend…

Read more »