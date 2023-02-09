Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

2022 was officially a bear market for the FTSE 250, and the domestic outlook isn’t great. Does the index still have a place in my portfolio?

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s nice to see the FTSE 100 hit record highs recently. But I’m not too impressed myself. Why so? Because I am aware the FTSE 250 has outperformed the FTSE 100 for seven out of the last 10 years. It is quite the winning record. In fact, no blue-chip stock market has outperformed the UK’s mid-cap index since the turn of the century.

How has FTSE 250 outperformed FTSE 100?

The global market of the past decade hasn’t been the most favourable to the make-up of the FTSE 100. The index is biased towards global, cyclical businesses, namely mining, financial services, and pharmaceutical companies.

Conversely, I attribute the stock market successes of the past decade mainly to internet and technology stocks, which have led during that time. The FTSE 250, as well as the S&P 500, hold more of these stocks. Needless to say, both indexes have outperformed the FTSE 100 since the turn of the century.

Unique appeal of FTSE 250

The biggest appeal for me of the FTSE 250 is its lower cyclical bias than the FTSE 100.

As a young investor, I believe the FTSE 250 is where growth trends are more concentrated. It is something that the FTSE 100 is not renowned for.

The risk for me in increasing my backing for FTSE 250 companies is that the index tends to be more representative of the domestic economic background. I think the domestic outlook is a mixed picture to say the least. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 index, being made up of 35% financial companies and 21% consumer discretionary companies, is not the most diverse.

In addition to those two hazard signs, I view the index as being higher risk than the FTSE 100, which holds the bigger, more valuable names.

The most suitable index for my long-term approach

Despite the FTSE 250 historically outperforming the FTSE 100, performance alone cannot be a reason why I back this index more than the FTSE 100. It also comes down to my particular investment objectives.

Personally, it is a question between income and growth. If I want to receive a regular and reliable income from my investments, the FTSE 100 is more appealing. Conversely, if I’m more interested in generating capital growth, the FTSE 250 is a better choice.

At this stage of my investing journey, I require both. I see the FTSE 100 as a safer bet for me because it’s got the most valuable, widely held stocks. If I can identify and back more winners than losers, I should still be able to generate good investment returns. This is my strategic approach.

However, holding FTSE 250 shares is just as important to my investment objectives. The index has historically had slightly better growth – so as a tactical long-term investment, it is important I unearth companies with the most serious growth potential. This way I’m exposed to the steady performance of the FTSE 100, as well as any supernormal performance that the FTSE 250 can provide.

It is not a choice between one or the other. Investing in both stock markets — and the S&P 500 — will provide me with a wider universe of companies from which to generate diverse investment returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Making passive income from stocks is an achievable goal. Our writer outlines his strategy of saving regularly and buying dividend…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 stocks crash in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run investors may be wondering if FTSE 100 stocks are due a correction. It could happen, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I invest more of my cash in these dirt-cheap income stocks?

| Royston Wild

The UK stock market has surged in 2023. Yet there are plenty of great bargains still out there. Here are…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the hottest growth shares for the next decade. Here are three penny stocks I'm looking to add…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 climbing, I’d buy these shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Choosing which shares to buy when the FTSE 100 is rising can be harder than when we're in a slump.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At last, my Lloyds shares are up. But will it last?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have jumped by almost 40% from their October lows. But after such a strong surge in their price,…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

14 UK stocks JPMorgan is betting will crash and burn!

| Mark Tovey

Finance giant JPMorgan is betting against these 14 UK stocks. Am I considering buying any of these shorted companies for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I invest for retirement by buying FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

To invest for retirement, this writer buys shares in blue-chip UK firms. Here he explains a trio of reasons he…

Read more »