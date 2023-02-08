Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares that could deliver excellent long-term dividend growth!

2 UK shares that could deliver excellent long-term dividend growth!

I think these UK passive income shares could be great buys for long-term investors. Here’s why I’ll buy them if I have spare cash to invest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Prioritising dividend growth stocks can be a great way for investors to generate a terrific long-term passive income. Here are two UK income shares I think merit close attention today.

Begbies Traynor Group

Buying shares in Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) could be a great way for share pickers to protect their wealth as the economic landscape worsens.

Unfortunately the number of corporate insolvencies in the UK is booming. Such failures leapt 57% in 2022 to a whopping 22,109. This was also the highest total since 2009.

Trading conditions will remain tough for British business as the country embarks on what could prove a long recession. So insolvency specialists like Begbies Traynor should continue to report elevated levels of demand. Revenues here jumped 12% in the six months to October.

I think the FTSE 250 firm could prove a top buy for the longer term as well. This is thanks to its aggressive acquisition strategy that has delivered a long record of robust annual earnings growth.

Begbies Traynor is the country’s biggest operator in the fields of business recovery and financial advisory. It has a market share of around 14% in terms of appointment volumes. I believe its healthy balance sheet and acquisition pipeline should allow it to keep growing its share too through additional M&A activity.

Strong liquidity also means it should continue strongly increasing the yearly dividend. It raised the full-year reward 17% to 3.5p per share in the 12 months to April 2022. City analysts predict further growth, to 3.8p and 4p, in financial 2023 and 2024 respectively.

These forecasts yield 2.7% and 3%, figures that are in-and-around the FTSE 250 forward average.

NextSolar Energy Fund

That said, investors seeking dividend growth and big yields today might prefer NextSolar Energy Fund (LSE:NESF) shares. I expect earnings here to grow strongly as demand for clean energy surges.

As its name implies, this FTSE 250 business invests in renewable energy assets. And like Begbies Traynor it has a strong track record of raising dividends, culminating in the 7.16p per share reward of last year.

City brokers expect dividends to continue moving northwards as well. Payouts of 7.52p and 8.36p per share in the financial years to March 2023 and 2024 respectively are expected. So dividend yields for the next two years sit at a juicy 6.8% and 7.6%.

NextEnergy owns around 100 assets spread across Europe, the US and Asia. This wide geographical wingspan is good for investors as it protects the group from adverse weather in one or two places. Cloudy conditions can have a significant impact on power generation.

Like any UK stock, these investments pose an element of risk to investors. Profits at NextEnergy Solar Fund could suffer if inflation in the construction industry continues to soar.

Meanwhile, Begbies Traynor might struggle to grow earnings when economic conditions pick up. But on balance, I think both shares are great buys for long-term dividend growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

4 top stocks I feel could pay me passive income for life

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's factoring in the dividend history of stocks, not just the current yield, when trying to…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

3 dirt-cheap dividend shares! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares offer high yields and rock-bottom P/E ratios. But are they really top value stocks, or potential investor…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 stock on my best shares to buy now list

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this FTSE 250 stock with a great brand and loyal customers could well be among the…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Best British growth shares to buy for February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth shares they’d buy in February, which included two involved in…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in ITV shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

ITV shares performed poorly in the past year, leading to the broadcaster's demotion from the FTSE 100 index. Here's what…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Value Shares

Apple stock: the bull and bear case

| John Choong

Apple's disappointing Q1 results still saw its shares pop last week. So I'm weighing up the pros and cons of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is this forgotten FTSE 250 stock ‘living on a prayer’?

| Ben McPoland

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) owns an impressive collection of hits from the likes of Shakira and Jon Bon Jovi. So…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy in February for healthy dividends

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman examines a pair of healthcare shares he'll buy in February for passive income, thanks to their rock-solid dividend…

Read more »