Home » Investing Articles » 1 top FTSE 250 stock on my best shares to buy now list

1 top FTSE 250 stock on my best shares to buy now list

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this FTSE 250 stock with a great brand and loyal customers could well be among the best shares to buy now.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When looking for the best shares to buy now, the first place I start is my personal watchlist. It contains several enterprises I believe could be promising long-term investments, but either still have something to prove, or were simply trading too expensively at the time.

In mid-2021, when I took an in-depth look at Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), it was the latter that applied. And it seems my hunch about its lofty valuation was spot on, given its market-cap halved within the following 12 months. With the share price down massively, the firm moved from my watchlist to my buylist. And in December 2022, I added some shares to my portfolio.

Since then, the stock price has gained significant positive momentum. And on the back of continued solid results, I’m now tempted to top up my existing position. So let’s take a closer look at what this company does, and why I believe it’s worthy of further investment.

One of the best shares around?

Games Workshop is behind the world’s most popular tabletop game, Warhammer. Its core revenue stems from designing, manufacturing, and selling miniatures along with additional ancillary products such as paint and books.

Investing in a hobbyist business may seem like an odd choice, given we’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. After all, Warhammer products aren’t cheap. And with consumer spending going down the drain, demand will likely fall in the near term, right? Well, apparently not.

Looking at its latest interim results, core revenues are up by double digits, reaching £212.3m, driven by increasing order volumes as well as price hikes. And that’s despite a challenging sales environment in China.

Profit margins have taken a slight hit, courtesy of rising raw material and logistical costs. But with inflation winding down and supply chain disruptions being repaired, both of these external issues have started to resolve themselves. And with new projects in the pipeline, including a recently-signed deal with Amazon to develop a Warhammer 40,000 TV series, the long-term potential seems impressive.

That’s why I think Games Workshop could be one a great stock to buy today.

Risk vs Reward

The firm has a lot going for it. Its products are immensely popular with a powerful, globally-recognised brand that, despite many attempts, has yet to be disrupted. This has led to a relatively consistent expansion of its top and bottom line, fuelling a 3.1% dividend yield. But as impressive as Games Workshop might be, it’s far from risk-free.

As previously mentioned, the bulk of its revenue stream stems from the sale of plastic figurines. But with 3D printing technology becoming increasingly cheaper and readily available to consumers, a massive threat to its income is individuals replicating products in 3D modelling software and printing them at home.

The company has begun to clamp down on this external threat. But as household budgets get tighter, the temptation to find a cheaper option to acquire Warhammer could increase, potentially compromising the firm’s long-term cash flow.

As concerning as this threat is, the firm’s efforts to keep customers buying official products seem to be doing the trick. And with the share price still significantly down from its 2021 highs, Games Workshop remains one of the best stocks out there, to my mind.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

4 top stocks I feel could pay me passive income for life

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he's factoring in the dividend history of stocks, not just the current yield, when trying to…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

3 dirt-cheap dividend shares! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares offer high yields and rock-bottom P/E ratios. But are they really top value stocks, or potential investor…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could deliver excellent long-term dividend growth!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK passive income shares could be great buys for long-term investors. Here's why I'll buy them if…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Best British growth shares to buy for February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth shares they’d buy in February, which included two involved in…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in ITV shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

ITV shares performed poorly in the past year, leading to the broadcaster's demotion from the FTSE 100 index. Here's what…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Value Shares

Apple stock: the bull and bear case

| John Choong

Apple's disappointing Q1 results still saw its shares pop last week. So I'm weighing up the pros and cons of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is this forgotten FTSE 250 stock ‘living on a prayer’?

| Ben McPoland

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) owns an impressive collection of hits from the likes of Shakira and Jon Bon Jovi. So…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy in February for healthy dividends

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman examines a pair of healthcare shares he'll buy in February for passive income, thanks to their rock-solid dividend…

Read more »