Home » Investing Articles » Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

The 2022 market correction was the longest since 2008. So, with stocks looking cheap, are income stocks my best bet to build wealth right now?

Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stock market crashes are brilliant for a long-term investor like me. When everyone is hitting the panic button, even reliable income stocks can be far cheaper than a company is worth. 

For example, anyone who bought into a FTSE 250 index after the Great Recession in October 2008 would have seen a 100% increase by May 2011. Those buying the dip saw their investments double inside three years.

While we’re hardly at 2008 levels of panic, last year was the worst for UK stocks outside of the correction due to lockdowns in 2020. But signs are pointing in a better direction for 2023.

What happened to the FTSE 250?

A combination of headwinds like the Ukraine war and out-of-control inflation caused many shares to see price falls in 2022. The FTSE 250 dropped over 27% up to October. 

The good news? Inflation is easing and interest rates are rising. The FTSE 250 seems to be on the mend – up around 4% in the last month – so now might be a great time to for me pick up cheap income stocks before they rise further.

The effect of falling share prices is that dividend yields go up, so some shares have superb payouts of 6% annually or more. If I buy at the cheaper prices, I can lock-in those yields. Here are three potential gems I’m considering for my portfolio. 

Cheap shares with high yields

Housebuilder Redrow (LSE: RDW) saw its share price drop a massive 43% in 2022, which pushed its dividend yield to an enticing 6.14%. The company trades at a cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just over 9 and I don’t think the housing market is going to see a major drop in demand any time soon. 

National Grid should need little introduction and its ubiquity in energy delivery across the country offers the company a virtual monopoly. The share price has seen strong performance in recent years but is down 16% from all-time highs. It also offers a substantial dividend yield of 5.06%. 

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Fund offers loans for infrastructure projects like offshore wind farms or student housing in developed countries. The company finds value in projects where risk assessment is difficult. The dividend yield currently sits at an impressive 7.46% and the share price is down 27% from all-time highs. 

As a back-of-the-envelope calculation, £500 a month invested with 6% returns reaches £487,256 over a 30-year period. We’ve all got our own definition of being rich, but that amount sounds good to me. Of course, those dividends aren’t guaranteed and companies often reduce the payout so I have to take that risk into account. 

Opportunity of a decade

That’s why it’s important to carefully choose the right stocks. Depressed valuations can be a good thing if the underlying company is strong, but I don’t want to risk catching a falling knife. In other words, not all stocks with a fallen share price are undervalued. 

Equally, it’s a recipe for disaster to keep all my savings in only one or two stocks. So diversifying with several carefully chosen stocks from a range of sectors is important, too. 

But with so many strong companies sporting a lower share price? I see now as a fantastic time to add income stocks to my portfolio, an opportunity I might not have again for years. These three are on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

My top 3 growth stocks to build wealth in 2023 and beyond

| John Fieldsend

After a barnstorming January for the markets, these three growth stocks look like super buys for outsized returns in 2023…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

| Paul Summers

History has shown that we can never depend on shares for income. That said, our writer thinks these dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 cheap shares I’d buy for the stock market recovery

| Paul Summers

We may just be at the beginning of a new bull market. Our writer has already started buying cheap shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is penny stock Cineworld a cheap buy at under 5p?

| Charlie Carman

The Cineworld share price has collapsed by 88% over the past 12 months. Should I add this beaten-down penny stock…

Read more »

Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple posing with a bunch of flowers in their kitchen on their anniversary
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares: future dividend darlings

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are expected to perform well in 2023. With a return to dividend payments around the corner,…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I bought for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

My favourite form of passive income is share dividends. But while not all UK companies pay cash dividends, these three…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m not working forever! How I aim to build £20k a year passive income from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I plan to generate a rising passive income in retirement by investing in a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks. Now…

Read more »