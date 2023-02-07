Home » Investing Articles » 5 cheap shares I’d buy for the stock market recovery

5 cheap shares I’d buy for the stock market recovery

We may just be at the beginning of a new bull market. Our writer has already started buying cheap shares to ride the wave of positive momentum.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week’s bounce across markets was encouraging. Could 2023 actually deliver the mother of all rallies? I’ll save you some time. No one knows for sure.

However, this hasn’t stopped me from hunting for cheap shares that could eventually deliver stonking returns. Here are five I’d feel comfortable buying today. In fact, I’ve already snapped up one of them in February.

Out-of-favour sectors

Housebuilder Persimmon has felt the full force of rising mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis. Its share price is down 39% in 12 months.

But this company is in far better shape than it once was. It’s got stacks of cash that could be used for buyiing high-quality land while prices are depressed. And I don’t see the dividend being withdrawn… perhaps just reduced to a more prudent level.

A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11 could prove to be great value if/when inflation falls and interest rates slow. Regardless, the shortage of property in the UK remains a big tailwind over the long term. I now hold.

Sports/fashion retail giant JD Sports was my top pick for 2023, back at the end of December. Since then, it’s returned 40%. That compares extremely well to the FTSE 100 index (4.2%).

I think more gains lie ahead. The shares only trade at just 14 times forecast earnings. That seems reasonable, given CEO Regis Schultz plans to double revenue, profit and, consequently, market share by 2028.

Of course, execution is everything. And retailing is a tough old game. So it’s important to reduce risk by spreading my money around.

Contrarian bet

I’ve cheated a bit with my third pick. As it sounds, Polar Capital Technology Trust is a fund full of stocks from the technology space. Like retailing and property, this sector was hated in 2022, due to galloping interest rate rises.

But I think this aversion is temporary. The idea that mega-caps Apple and Microsoft are somehow ex-growth is a step too far. This is especially the case with the latter’s recent investment in OpenAI.

Investors also need to consider the track record. The Polar Capital trust is still up by over 88% in five years.

Buy before the boom

My two remaining picks are finance-related.

Unsurprisingly, last year wasn’t great for fund managers. Liontrust Asset Management is a great example of a company that suffered.

However, I think now could be a good time to buy. Once established, the recovery will bring forth a wave of money from retail investors wanting to get back into the game, via actively managed funds.

In the meantime, I’d be getting paid to wait. Liontrust shares yield a forecast 5.7%.

A final cheap share I’d buy is IG Group. As a market leader, the online trading platform provider is well-positioned to benefit from a rush by traders to buy into the next bull market. Again, there’s a solid dividend stream (5.8% yield) that’s covered by expected profit.

Throw in a robust balance sheet and plenty of growth potential (especially in the US) and a P/E of less than 9 looks like a bargain, even if IG is often subject to regulatory meddling.

I’d buy this stock (and the other three I don’t own) now if I had the funds available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Persimmon plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

My top 3 growth stocks to build wealth in 2023 and beyond

| John Fieldsend

After a barnstorming January for the markets, these three growth stocks look like super buys for outsized returns in 2023…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 of the safest dividend stocks on Earth

| Paul Summers

History has shown that we can never depend on shares for income. That said, our writer thinks these dividend stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is penny stock Cineworld a cheap buy at under 5p?

| Charlie Carman

The Cineworld share price has collapsed by 88% over the past 12 months. Should I add this beaten-down penny stock…

Read more »

Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple posing with a bunch of flowers in their kitchen on their anniversary
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares: future dividend darlings

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are expected to perform well in 2023. With a return to dividend payments around the corner,…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

| John Fieldsend

The 2022 market correction was the longest since 2008. So, with stocks looking cheap, are income stocks my best bet…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I bought for high passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

My favourite form of passive income is share dividends. But while not all UK companies pay cash dividends, these three…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m not working forever! How I aim to build £20k a year passive income from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I plan to generate a rising passive income in retirement by investing in a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks. Now…

Read more »