Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy these FTSE 100 value shares?

Should I buy these FTSE 100 value shares?

I’m looking for the best FTSE index value shares to buy following last week’s rally. Are these two low-cost stocks too cheap to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has rocketed 6% since the beginning of 2023. And late last week it closed at record highs above 7,900 points. Yet the index is still packed with many top value shares.

The following companies trade on price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below the FTSE index average of 13.5 times. They’re also tipped to pay dividends to their investors this year. But are they really bargain shares to buy or simply investment traps?

Standard Chartered

Demand for financial services is tipped to continue booming in Asia. It’s why FTSE index giants HSBC and Prudential are both spending billions over the next few years as they pivot towards the faraway continent.

I already own shares in ‘The Pru’ within my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I’m considering snapping up Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) too in order to capitalise on this increasingly lucrative market. The bank also has considerable operations in fast-growing African countries.

News of upcoming expansion in the key Chinese market has boosted my appetite for the stock even further. Last week the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the firm approval to establish a securities operation on the mainland.

The new unit will cover underwriting, asset management, own-account trading and broking. It follows Standard Chartered’s pledge a year ago to invest $300m into its China business.

Established banks like this face a growing threat from digital ones. But I believe the rate at which banking product demand in emerging markets is growing still makes the FTSE firm a top buy today.

I believe it’s a highly-attractive investment at current prices too. Today the bank trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.2 times. A 2.5% dividend yield for this year adds an extra sweetener.

NatWest Group

I wouldn’t spend my cash on NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) shares, though. I worry about this FTSE 100 bank’s ability to generate large profits given the bleak outlook for the UK economy in the short-to-medium term.

Unlike StanChart, NatWest is reliant on British customers to drive the bottom line. Unfortunately, the industry forecasts for this market are pretty gloomy.

Economic forecaster EY Club, for example, expects bank-to-business lending to drop 3.8% in 2023. This would be the biggest annual drop for decades. Meanwhile, mortgage lending is tipped to grow just 0.4%. This would be the slowest rate of growth since 2011.

Massive structural issues in the economy like low productivity and labour shortages could plague the bank’s performance too. And many of these dangers threaten to stretch long into the future.

Today NatWest shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of 6.7 times. They also carry a market-beating 5.4% dividend yield. But I feel there’s a strong chance that earnings and dividend forecasts could be downgraded as the year progresses.

Further interest rate rises will boost profits. But I’m not buying the firm’s shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Prudential Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why the ITV share price looks set to move higher

| Kevin Godbold

Despite the ITV share price being down, I'm tempted by the stock because the underlying business looks set to grow,…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I own for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

When looking for new stocks to buy, I'm often drawn to shares paying high dividends. These two big UK businesses…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Buying these 4 cheap shares could mean I never have to work again

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how buying cheap shares that have upward price and dividend potential could help him to pack in…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in February, including a cinema chain and…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are still dirt-cheap! 3 bargain shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best bargain stocks to buy. Here are three I think are too cheap…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit all-time highs! Here’s why I’m not sitting on my hands

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the disconnect between the UK economy and the FTSE 100 and why this allows him to continue…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to outdo Warren Buffett?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores value buying opportunities on the FTSE in light of Warren Buffett's apparent wariness of the British…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k ISA to target £1,500 a year in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the entirety of his ISA allowance to invest in dividend stocks to achieve…

Read more »