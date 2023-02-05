Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

2 FTSE shares I’d buy as the index hits record highs!

The FTSE index soared above 7,900 points for the first time on Friday. Here are two brilliant blue-chips I’m considering buying for my portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 has torn higher in 2023. And on Friday it achieved what experts had been predicting for weeks, closing at record levels.

Helped by a weaker pound, London’s blue-chip index finished the week at 7,901.8 points. It has now risen 6% since the New Year.

I’m looking to add some top FTSE index shares to my own portfolio soon. Here are two on my shopping list.

Unilever

Food and household goods producer Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is an ultimate ‘peace of mind’ stock, in my opinion. This is why it’s a prominent holding in my own shares portfolio.

Demand for its goods can fall when consumer spending comes under pressure. But the strength of heavyweight brands like Dove soap, Magnum ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise helps reduce this threat.

In fact they command such strong customer loyalty that the firm’s able to raise prices at all points of the economic cycle without suffering plummeting volumes. Latest financials showed underlying sales rose 10.6% during the third quarter even as the cost-of-living crisis dragged on.

Price growth was as much as 12.5% between July and December. Yet volumes dipped just 1.6% year on year.

As a shareholder I’m also excited by the appointment of Hein Schumacher as new chief executive. This is because of his extensive experience in emerging markets.

He previously led Heinz’s operations in China and then the broader Asia Pacific territory, before leaving to join FriendlandCampina where he worked as chief financial officer and then chief executive.

Schumacher — who will take the reins on 1 July — could take sales in these white-hot growth markets to the next level.

Associated British Foods

Value retail is an exciting sector for UK share investors in 2023. And I’m considering boosting my exposure to this fast-growing segment by buying shares in Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF).

Consumers are becoming savvier with their cash. This has turned fast-fashion businesses like ABF’s Primark into clothing industry giants. And if recent trading is anything to go by low-cost retailers could be among the best stocks to buy as shopping budgets remain strained.

Like-for-like sales at Primark rose 11% in the 16 weeks to 7 January, latest financials showed. Cash-strapped customers were switching down to buy cheaper alternatives and the likes of Primark were reaping the rewards.

I’m confident that ABF’s budget retail division will remain an impressive revenues generator. It opened 10 new stores in the period to 7 January and plans to cut the ribbon on another 17 across the US and Europe this year. It’s also continuing to develop its online channel to capitalise on the digital boom, even though it’s not actually operating a webstore.

High product costs could hit profits hard in 2023. It has vowed to keep its prices locked until the autumn in a move that might hammer margins. But I’d still buy the FTSE 100 share for its exceptional long-term potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget crypto! I’d follow Warren Buffett and make money in my sleep

| Ben McPoland

Crypto doesn’t throw off any cash to build a passive income. So I'd rather follow Warren Buffett's lead and make…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy these forgotten FTSE 100 stocks in February?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at some FTSE 100 stocks that could well be overlooked by retail investors.…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Got £1,000 to invest during this stock market correction? I would buy FTSE 100 shares with this feature

| Gordon Best

FTSE 100 shares have been volatile in recent months, but companies that have flexibility with pricing might be positioned to…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

1 ex-penny stock that could become a ‘money fountain’

| Ben McPoland

Britain's master investor Jim Mellon thinks that global agriculture is going to be disrupted. This former penny stock is a…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These stocks are valued at half the FTSE 100 index average!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores several FTSE 100 stocks that trade at considerable discounts versus the index average, using the P/E…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are still cheap despite the recent rally

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he think Rolls-Royce shares are still strong buys, despite them surging since their nadir in…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Want exposure to fast-growing India? Here’s what I’m doing for big returns

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details ways to gain exposure to one of the world's fastest growing economies as he searches for…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 Cheap shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

I'd be comfortable embracing the risks and taking a contrarian approach by buying these two stocks while they're depressed.

Read more »