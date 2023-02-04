Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: 2 stocks I’d buy with the FTSE 100 going up

UK shares: 2 stocks I'd buy with the FTSE 100 going up

Stephen Wright is looking at buying two UK shares. One is a cheap brick company with a low P/E ratio. The other is an asset-light hotel chain.

Stephen Wright
When share prices are going up, it can be harder to find great investment opportunities. But there are still UK shares I’d buy today, even with the stock market up this year.

As Warren Buffett says, the job of an investor isn’t to work out whether a stock will go up or down in the near future. Instead, it’s to figure out what a business is going to do.

When I look at UK shares at the moment, I think I can still see businesses that can generate a good return for investors. Two in particular stand out to me at the moment.

Forterra

First on my list is Forterra (LSE:FORT). The stock is up almost 17% since the start of the year.

Despite this, I think it’s one of the best value stocks in the index today. It trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8 and has a dividend yield of around 5%. Even with interest rates at 4%, I think that’s an attractive proposition. And the positives don’t stop there.

A look at the company’s balance sheet indicates to me that it’s in a good position. And it has a strong competitive position too, with the company’s London Brick products used in around 25% of UK housing stock.

The biggest risk I can see with Forterra is the possibility of a significant slowdown in the housing market. I view that as a realistic prospect with interest rates continuing to rise.

Over the long term, though, I don’t think this will be a serious issue for Forterra shareholders. The UK has what I think will prove to be an enduring shortage of housing stock that will mean near-term headwinds prove temporary. So I think that any near-term slowdown in demand will also prove temporary.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) is another stock on my list. The stock is up 19% since the start of the year, but it’s quite a differnet type of proposition to Forterra.

InterContinental Hotels trades at P/E ratio of 30 and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. That makes it look much more expensive than Forterra at today’s prices.

The truth is, it is more expensive that Forterra and that high price tag is a risk. As Buffett points out, any business can be a bad investment at the wrong price.

I think that an investor buying the stock today would get something good for their money, though. The company’s business model helps it generate cash for shareholders.

As a franchisor, IHG has very low capital requirements. Around 89% of the cash the company generates through its operations becomes free cash available to shareholders.

With Forterra, the situation is quite different. Forterra uses around 61% of the cash it generates, meaning that it that only 39% becomes free cash flow.

UK stocks

Forterra and InterContinental Hotels are two very different types of stock. But I’d be happy buying either for my own portfolio at today’s prices.

Forterra is a capital-intensive business, but its low price tag makes it attractive to me. IHG has a much higher valuation, but its asset-light model identifies it as a quality investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

