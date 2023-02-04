Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £20k in the FTSE 100 today to target £1,250 in dividends

Here’s how I’d invest £20k in the FTSE 100 today to target £1,250 in dividends

Christopher Ruane thinks it’s possible to build a four-figure dividend income while sticking to FTSE 100 shares. Here’s how he’d aim to do it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in blue-chip shares to build a regular stream of dividends can help supplement incomes. I own a number of FTSE 100 shares for exactly that purpose. While they may not be very exciting companies, some of them regularly throw off large amounts of extra cash and pay it out to shareholders. I am happy to get some of it!

If I had £20,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA today and wanted to target a £1,250 annual dividend income by investing it in FTSE 100 shares, here is how I would go about it.

Set a strategy

I would begin by being clear about my objectives and then setting an investment strategy I hoped could help deliver them.

With income as my goal, I would be willing to forgo exciting growth prospects. The FTSE 100 contains a lot of slow-growing but highly cash generative companies in mature industries.

Diversification is an important part of risk management for any investor. With £20,000 an ample amount to let me spread my portfolio across different shares, I would split it evenly across five to 10.

Some sectors such as tobacco and financial services have quite juicy yields right now. But I would need to make sure I do not just diversify across firms but also between different sectors. Stuffing my portfolio with too many high-yield financial services shares could be a big mistake if a worsening environment causes them to cut their dividends, as we saw last month at insurer Direct Line.

Pick the shares

My next step would be to choose shares I felt could benefit from a company’s competitive advantage combined with high customer demand.

Some I already own from the FTSE 100 include British American Tobacco (yielding 7%), Vodafone (8.5%), M&G (8.9%) and Abrdn (6.9%). Those four shares alone offer an average yield of 6.3%.

To target £1,250 in annual dividends, an average yield of 6.3% would be high enough. But I would not want to invest in just four shares. As I said above, I would seek to diversify across at least five shares and maybe as many as 10.

Fortunately, right now a number of other FTSE 100 shares look attractive to me. They have good business prospects and what I see as a good value share price. Plus some of them have yields in line with my target, or even above it.

For example, insurers Legal & General yields 7.1% and Phoenix offers 7.7%. Buying some shares with yields above 6.3%, I could still hit my target overall buying some others with a lower yield. I would do that, partly to avoid having my portfolio too heavily concentrated in financial services.

Reap rewards from the FTSE 100

By investing my £20,000 in a carefully chosen, diversified portfolio of blue-chip FTSE 100 companies, hopefully I could set up long-lasting dividend streams.

Over time, some payouts may fall while others will hopefully increase. But for now at least, I would be on course to earn £1,250 a year in dividends while sticking exclusively to large, well-known companies.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Abrdn Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »