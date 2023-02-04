Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 250 shares to buy before February results?

3 FTSE 250 shares to buy before February results?

The FTSE 250 has fallen behind the FTSE 100 since summer 2022. But it’s starting to catch up again, and I see attractive opportunities.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stock market results are coming thick and fast in February, and many eyes are on the FTSE 100. But I wouldn’t overlook the FTSE 250 in the hunt for cheap shares. Here are three mid-cap companies with highly-anticipated updates.

Redrow

Redrow (LSE: RDW) should post first-half results on 9 February. Like most of the housebuilding sector, its shares slumped in 2022. But since October, we’ve seen a steady rise.

Redrow seems to think its own shares are worth buying, having completed a £100m share buyback in January. On 3 July 2022, the company had £288m net cash on its balance sheet. But that’s a long time ago in economic terms, and doesn’t reflect the soaring inflation and rising interest rates of the second half of the year.

I’ll mostly be looking at the company’s outlook on its cash situation. In the long term, I’d rate the housebuilding business as one of the most reliable there is. But in the short term, especially as we head into recession, cash flow could be paramount. And any weakness could send the Redrow share price recovery into reverse.

But on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under seven, Redrow could be a good buy for long-term investors.

Primary Health Properties

We have full-year figures from Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) due on 22 February. And the past 12 months have not been kind to the shares. We’re looking at a 20% fall, and we haven’t seen the 2023 recovery that shares in general have been enjoying.

Primary Health is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and that sector is firmly out of fashion right now. But the company’s business isn’t really dependent on the property market as so many REITs are.

No, it invests in healthcare premises in the UK and Ireland, which it lets on long-term leases. With much of its income secured by government contracts, I’d say there’s good long-term visibility here. And that income has been translating into progressive dividends, with a forecast yield of 6%.

There must be some risk from the NHS crisis. And I can see investors continuing to shun real estate and keeping away. But it could be a nice long-term income investment.

Jupiter

Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP) shares have been regaining ground, but are still well down along with financial stocks in general.

The fund management business has long been a favourite of mine. I’d rarely invest in its funds, but I do like buying its shares. It can be cyclical, and tends to show more volatility than the general stock market. But to me, that means it’s a good one to buy when the shares are down.

Despite the long-term growth of the UK stock market, the big investors still seem hung up on short-term performance. And when investors are selling shares, anything related to investment management often suffers a bigger sell-off

I think we could easily see more short-term volatility. But I’m seeing another tempting income prospect here. Full-year results are due on 24 February.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here's how I'd invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »