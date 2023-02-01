Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » UK shares: 3 cheap stocks to buy in February

UK shares: 3 cheap stocks to buy in February

UK shares yielded a strong performance in January. So, here are three cheap stocks to buy in February before they potentially soar higher.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing, one of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes rings in my head — “Buy low, sell high”. With that in mind, here are three relatively cheap UK shares I’ve been snatching up on a bargain.

1. easyJet

Having initially lagged its peers’ performance in 2022, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) is now the FTSE‘s highest flyer this year, jumping a whopping 45%. This is down to its stellar Q1 update, which sent the stock flying above £5, as it now anticipates turning a profit this year.

To make things sweeter, total seat numbers haven’t even hit pre-pandemic levels. What’s more, forward bookings remain strong, which means that there’s still plenty of room for growth for easyJet to capitalise on. Additionally, with more fuel efficient aircraft on order, and the rapid growth of the company’s Holidays division, there’s room for margin expansion as well.

Total Seats Flown.
Data source: OAG

These factors have resulted in several brokers upgrading their ratings on the stock. As such, the UK share now has an average price target of £4.58. While this is lower than its current share price of £4.90, potentially indicating an expensive buy, it’s worth noting that easyJet’s current and forward valuation multiples remain relatively cheap.

MetricsValuation multiplesIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio1.71.8
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.70.9
Forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.50.9
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio21.627.3
Data source: YCharts, Simply Wall St

2. Marks and Spencer

Up an impressive 15% this year, Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) makes my list too. As was the case with easyJet, the UK retailer shared the joy with its investors last month, announcing an excellent Christmas update.

Aside from posting much healthier growth than Tesco and Sainsbury’s, M&S saw record sales figures during Christmas too. As a result, CEO Stuart Manchin reported market share gains in both its grocery and clothing businesses.

Nonetheless, higher energy and labour costs are bound to hit the firm’s bottom line in the short term. However, I’m invested for the long term, and the future certainly looks bright for the long-forgotten business.

Management has opted to accelerate its store rotation programme which has proven to be much more efficient in boosting its top line and margins. Moreover, the state of M&S’ financials are slowly improving, as are analysts’ price targets. And with cheap valuation multiples, I’ll be gobbling up as many shares as I can in February.

MetricsValuation multiplesIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio1.11.3
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.30.3
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio9.514.0
Forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.20.5
Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio10.212.1
Data source: YCharts, Simply Wall St

3. Burberry

Unlike the other two UK shares I’ve listed, Burberry (LSE:BRBY) posted a mediocre update in January. Nevertheless, its guidance was enough to send the stock higher, finishing the month up almost 20%.

Given that the group earns the bulk of its revenue from China, revenues have been significantly weighed down over the past year due to the country’s strict zero-Covid strategy. Having said that, the recent reopening, high amount of household savings, and an increasingly more affluent middle class in China present strong tailwinds for the designer.

This presents a tremendous long-term investment opportunity for me as Burberry plans to expand its margins and Chinese market share in the medium term.

China Luxury Goods Market Share 2021.
Data source: Statista

These catalysts have boosted sentiment surrounding the stock. Thus, it’s no surprise to see it trading at a higher P/E of 22. But despite the UK share’s pricier multiples, it’s still cheaper than its French peers. The Oracle of Omaha once said, “Price is what you pay, value is what you get”, and that’s what I feel like I’m getting with Burberry.

MetricsValuation multiplesIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio6.18.0
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio3.16.1
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio20.929.0
Data source: YCharts, Simply Wall St

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Burberry Group Plc, Marks And Spencer Group Plc, and easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top penny stocks I’ll be looking to buy in February

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a great way for share pickers to turbocharge their returns. Here are two on…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

These were the FTSE 100’s biggest flops in January!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 index had a good January, rising by 4.3%. While the shares of 86 Footsie firms rose last…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

All though there are some risks, I think these two FTSE 100 shares could potentially deliver decent returns in the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

4 key themes affecting the Scottish Mortgage share price

| Charlie Carman

The Scottish Mortgage share price is directly linked to the sectors to which the investment trust is exposed. These are…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £306k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just spotted a substantial director purchase within the FTSE 100 index. Should he follow the 'insider' into the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Artificial intelligence has arrived! Here are the AI stocks I’ve bought for 2023 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is already getting a lot of attention in 2023. Here's a look at some AI stocks Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Growth Shares

Rolls-Royce shares: are they still cheap enough to buy in February?

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares are up a staggering 60% from their low point last year. But with the stock now above £1,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 27% in a year, this FTSE 100 stock is ringing alarm bells for me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a big-name FTSE 100 stock around which he thinks there are some worrying signs and explains…

Read more »